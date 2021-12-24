 Friday, December 24, 2021 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

A Christmas Miracle In Chattanooga; Two-Year-Old P.J. Greenwood Gets His Life-Saving Liver Transplant At Last

Friday, December 24, 2021 - by Earl Freudenberg

  • P.J.

  • Welcome home

  • Robert Schrader and grandson

  • Leaving Houston

  • With Mom Reagan

  • P.J. is home


As a veteran broadcast journalist I've covered a lot of stories around the holiday season. This one has to top the list, “A Christmas story of HOPE” .  

Robert K. Schrader is Chattanooga Funeral Home, East Brainerd Chapel location, manager.  He’s helped many of our families during the most difficult days of their lives.  Mr. Schrader has seen it all.

Many friends know that his grandson, P.J. Greenwood, recently underwent a liver transplant in Houston, Texas. It wasn't without challenges. The family struggled and there were times when it seemed all hope was gone.  The family asked that everyone pray and many prayers were said from all over.

The operation finally took place.  There were a couple of bumps but it was successful and P.J. began his road to recovery. 

The family arrived home this week with their miracle. Mr. Schrader’s friends LeRoy and Glenda Wilson (Wilson Funeral Home) sent their bus - motor home to Texas and brought the Greenwood family home just in time for Christmas.

Mr. Schrader's response to it all was “To God Be the Glory. The people of our community continue to amaze me."

"Reagan's mom created a Facebook page (PJ's Praying Pals) and at last count, there were thousands of people from 39 states and eight countries that prayed for PJ.  Our family strongly believes that the prayers of our "Kingdom Family" is why PJ is with us today.  We ask that you remember our donor's family this Christmas season that they will find the peace that only Christ can bring."

Reagan is P.J.'s mother.

I’m reminded of Andre Crouch’s song, “Through it all."I’ve never known of a family with as much faith.


December 24, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Shines Laser Into Neighbor's House To Find Out What They Are Up To; Man's Glock Stolen From His Car

A man and a woman on Givens Road said their neighbor had threatened them earlier, which they already talked to police about. They said the neighbor had an item that was shining a laser into their house and it was making them feel uncomfortable. The man said he just wanted to document what was going on. Police turned the device off and left. * * * Two young women live at ... (click for more)

Man, 75, Struck And Killed Near Golden Corral On Battlefield Parkway In Fort Oglethorpe

A 75-year-old man was struck and killed near the Golden Gateway on Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe. The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday. The man was trying to cross all traffic lanes to reach the Golden Corral. He was struck by a Jeep Liberty driven by a 55-year-old man going west. (click for more)

Opinion

Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Christmas Eve, 2021

Here are my Eleventh-hour hopes and wishes as I await tomorrow’s dawn … I HOPE the football Vols will lure more in-state athletes to play in Knoxville. In the early signing period, Josh Heupel’s staff signed only two Tennesseans and we need to keep our top kids at home. I WISH Chattanooga and Hamilton County would have a “Safe Surrender” event like Nashville just did; ... (click for more)

Sports

Fulkerson Double-Double Fuels Vols To Win Over #6 Arizona

On a night when he matched the program record for games played, super senior John Fulkerson posted a double-double to lead 19th-ranked Tennessee to a 77-73 victory against No. 6 Arizona in front of a raucous crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday. The Kingsport, Tennessee, native scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed 10 boards while adding two assists in 30 minutes ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Uses Big Second-Half Run To Top MTSU

The Chattanooga Mocs have now concluded their pre-conference basketball schedule and what a great way to do it. Facing the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders at McKenzie Arena before the second-largest crowd of the season, it took the Mocs a little while to get over the hump, but once they did, they never looked back. Taking advantage of a spirited 18-2 run midway ... (click for more)


