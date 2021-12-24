A Christmas Miracle In Chattanooga; Two-Year-Old P.J. Greenwood Gets His Life-Saving Liver Transplant At Last

As a veteran broadcast journalist I've covered a lot of stories around the holiday season. This one has to top the list, “A Christmas story of HOPE” .

Robert K. Schrader is Chattanooga Funeral Home, East Brainerd Chapel location, manager. He’s helped many of our families during the most difficult days of their lives. Mr. Schrader has seen it all.

Many friends know that his grandson, P.J. Greenwood, recently underwent a liver transplant in Houston, Texas. It wasn't without challenges. The family struggled and there were times when it seemed all hope was gone. The family asked that everyone pray and many prayers were said from all over.

The operation finally took place. There were a couple of bumps but it was successful and P.J. began his road to recovery.



The family arrived home this week with their miracle. Mr. Schrader’s friends LeRoy and Glenda Wilson (Wilson Funeral Home) sent their bus - motor home to Texas and brought the Greenwood family home just in time for Christmas.

Mr. Schrader's response to it all was “To God Be the Glory. The people of our community continue to amaze me."

"Reagan's mom created a Facebook page (PJ's Praying Pals) and at last count, there were thousands of people from 39 states and eight countries that prayed for PJ. Our family strongly believes that the prayers of our "Kingdom Family" is why PJ is with us today. We ask that you remember our donor's family this Christmas season that they will find the peace that only Christ can bring."

Reagan is P.J.'s mother.

I’m reminded of Andre Crouch’s song, “Through it all."I’ve never known of a family with as much faith.