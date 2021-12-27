Georgia Has 23,064 New Coronavirus Cases And 38 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 38 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,277.

There are 23,064 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,362,530 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 93,497, which is an increase of 712.



Here are the numbers by county, last updated Thursday:



Catoosa County: 8,891 cases, up 47; 98 deaths



Chattooga County: 3,822 cases, up 22; 92 deaths



Dade County: 1,949 cases, up 11; 19 deaths



Walker County: 10,232 cases, up 38; 137 deaths, up 1

Whitfield County: 19,907 cases, up 83; 331 deaths