East Ridge Vice Mayor Mike Chauncey Gets Into County Commission District 8 Contest

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

East Ridge Vice Mayor Mike Chauncey has picked up papers to run for the open District 8 County Commission seat.

Earlier, Tucker McClendon, the current school board chairman, announced he was running for the commission seat being vacated by Tim Boyd. 

This is the updated list of candidates who have picked up papers: 

County Mayor
Matt Hullander (R)
Sebrena Smedley (R)
Weston Wamp (R)

County Commission 
District 1 - Randy Fairbanks (R)
District 1 - Gene-O Shipley (R)
District 1 - Stacy Swallows (R)

District 2 - Chip Baker (R)

District 3 - Greg Martin (R)

District 4 Warren Mackey (D)

District 5 - Greg Beck (D)

District 7 - Lee Helton (R)
District 7 - Jonathan Mason (R)

District 8 - Mike Chauncey (R)

District 8 - Tucker McClendon (R)

District 9 - Steve Highlander (R)

District 10 - Jeff Eversole (R)
District 10 - Dean Moorhouse (R)

District 11 - Montrell Besley (D)
District 11 - Joe Graham (R)
District 11 - Sean Nix (D)

School Board

District 3 - Joe Smith (R)

District 6 - Cindy Fain (R)

District 8 - Sandy Norris Smith (D)

District 9 - Gary Kuehn (R)
District 9 - James Walker (R)

District 10 - Roddey Coe (R)

District 11 - Virginia Anne Manson (R)

Sheriff
Austin Garrett (R)

Circuit Court Judge 
Division 1 - J B Bennett (R)

Division 2 - Mike Dumitru (R)
Division 2 - Jim Exum (R)

Division 3 - Marie Williams (R)

Division 4 - Kyle Hedrick (R)

Criminal Court Judge
Division 1 - Barry Steelman (R)

Division 2 - Tom Greenholtz (R)

Division 3 - Amanda Dunn (R)
Division 3 - Boyd Patterson (R)
Division 3 - Rebecca J. Stern (R)

City Court Judge
Division 1 - Brian Bush
Division 1 - Sherry Paty

Juvenile Court Judge 
Rob Philyaw (R)

County Clerk 
Bill Knowles (R)
George Ryan Love (D)

Juvenile Court Clerk 
Gary Behler (R) 

Chancellor
Part 1 - Pam McNutt Fleenor (R)
Part 2 - Jeffrey Atherton (R)

Circuit Court Clerk 
Larry Henry (R)

Register of Deeds 
Marc Gravitt (R)

District Attorney
Neal Pinkston (R)
Coty Wamp (R)

Public Defender 
Steve Smith (R)

County Trustee
Bill Hullander (R)

 


December 29, 2021

Police Blotter: Wife Leaves Drunk Husband At Hooter's; Thieves Steal Food From Serving Window At Honest Pint

December 28, 2021

December 28, 2021

Georgia Reports 37 More Coronavirus Deaths And 8,315 New Cases

December 28, 2021

December 28, 2021

Georgia Reports 37 More Coronavirus Deaths And 8,315 New Cases


The manager of Hooter’s at 5912 Brainerd Road said a man argued with him over the tab and wouldn't leave. Police gave the man, who was intoxicated, a ride home because his wife had left him there. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 505 new positive cases, up from 248 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 37 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,313. There are 8,315 new cases on Tuesday, as that total ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Wife Leaves Drunk Husband At Hooter's; Thieves Steal Food From Serving Window At Honest Pint

The manager of Hooter’s at 5912 Brainerd Road said a man argued with him over the tab and wouldn't leave. Police gave the man, who was intoxicated, a ride home because his wife had left him there. * * * A man on Webb Oaks Drive told police his ex-girlfriend attempted to take out a loan using his information. He said they used to date, but they had been separated for six ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 505 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths; Tennessee Has 125 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 505 new positive cases, up from 248 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 69,122. The death total is 774. It is reported the deaths were both men; one white and one black; both age 61-70. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 121 in Hamilton County, up ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Political Wish List For 2022

Happy New Year, Y’all. Please let 2022 be a better year for our country and local community, because I truly love these Appalachian hills and river town - or southern Appalachian periphery to be geographically correct. I am optimistic that 2022 will be a better time for local businesses that darn near lost it all - some did lose it all, and for the children of this community. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coach's Wisdom

When my copy of The Epoch Times is delivered each week, I scan it quickly, scribbling short notes over the stories I want to return to, and then I read a wonderful newspaper. One of my favorite stops is called “Dear Next Generation” where readers share “advice to our young readers” and these are always delicious. With my sports background, I was particularly drawn to “Lessons Learned ... (click for more)

Sports

#14 Tennessee Takes On #19 Alabama On The Road On Wednesday Night

The 14th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team is set to open conference play, traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 19 Alabama Wednesday at 9 p.m. Fans can catch Wednesday's game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch . Karl Ravech (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analysis) will ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Coach Burrows Wants To Continue UT Series Despite Lopsided Game

Chattanooga and Tennessee played a women’s basketball game Monday night for the first time since 2015. Mocs coach Katie Burrows hopes it’s not the last time for a while. “I would like to continue this, Tennessee and Chattanooga playing each other in some capacity,” she said after UT’s 91-41 victory. “I think it’s fun for the players and a nice quick buzz up the road and maybe ... (click for more)


