East Ridge Vice Mayor Mike Chauncey Gets Into County Commission District 8 Contest

East Ridge Vice Mayor Mike Chauncey has picked up papers to run for the open District 8 County Commission seat.

Earlier, Tucker McClendon, the current school board chairman, announced he was running for the commission seat being vacated by Tim Boyd.

This is the updated list of candidates who have picked up papers:

County Mayor

Matt Hullander (R)

Sebrena Smedley (R)

Weston Wamp (R)

County Commission

District 1 - Randy Fairbanks (R)

District 1 - Gene-O Shipley (R)

District 1 - Stacy Swallows (R)



District 2 - Chip Baker (R)



District 3 - Greg Martin (R)



District 4 Warren Mackey (D)

District 5 - Greg Beck (D)



District 7 - Lee Helton (R)

District 7 - Jonathan Mason (R)

District 8 - Mike Chauncey (R)

District 8 - Tucker McClendon (R)

District 9 - Steve Highlander (R)



District 10 - Jeff Eversole (R)

District 10 - Dean Moorhouse (R)



District 11 - Montrell Besley (D)

District 11 - Joe Graham (R)

District 11 - Sean Nix (D)

School Board



District 3 - Joe Smith (R)



District 6 - Cindy Fain (R)



District 8 - Sandy Norris Smith (D)



District 9 - Gary Kuehn (R)

District 9 - James Walker (R)



District 10 - Roddey Coe (R)



District 11 - Virginia Anne Manson (R)

Sheriff

Austin Garrett (R)

Circuit Court Judge

Division 1 - J B Bennett (R)



Division 2 - Mike Dumitru (R)

Division 2 - Jim Exum (R)



Division 3 - Marie Williams (R)



Division 4 - Kyle Hedrick (R)

Criminal Court Judge

Division 1 - Barry Steelman (R)



Division 2 - Tom Greenholtz (R)



Division 3 - Amanda Dunn (R)

Division 3 - Boyd Patterson (R)

Division 3 - Rebecca J. Stern (R)

City Court Judge

Division 1 - Brian Bush

Division 1 - Sherry Paty

Juvenile Court Judge

Rob Philyaw (R)

County Clerk

Bill Knowles (R)

George Ryan Love (D)

Juvenile Court Clerk

Gary Behler (R)

Chancellor

Part 1 - Pam McNutt Fleenor (R)

Part 2 - Jeffrey Atherton (R)



Circuit Court Clerk

Larry Henry (R)

Register of Deeds

Marc Gravitt (R)

District Attorney

Neal Pinkston (R)

Coty Wamp (R)

Public Defender

Steve Smith (R)

County Trustee

Bill Hullander (R)