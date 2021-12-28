East Ridge Vice Mayor Mike Chauncey Gets Into County Commission District 8 Contest

East Ridge Vice Mayor Mike Chauncey has picked up papers to run for the open District 8 County Commission seat.
Earlier, Tucker McClendon, the current school board chairman, announced he was running for the commission seat being vacated by Tim Boyd.
This is the updated list of candidates who have picked up papers:
County Mayor
Matt Hullander (R)
Sebrena Smedley (R)
Weston Wamp (R)
County Commission
District 1 - Randy Fairbanks (R)
District 1 - Gene-O Shipley (R)
District 1 - Stacy Swallows (R)
District 2 - Chip Baker (R)
District 3 - Greg Martin (R)
District 4 Warren Mackey (D)
District 5 - Greg Beck (D)
District 7 - Lee Helton (R)
District 7 - Jonathan Mason (R)
District 8 - Mike Chauncey (R)
District 8 - Tucker McClendon (R)
District 9 - Steve Highlander (R)
District 10 - Jeff Eversole (R)
District 10 - Dean Moorhouse (R)
District 11 - Montrell Besley (D)
District 11 - Joe Graham (R)
District 11 - Sean Nix (D)
School Board
District 3 - Joe Smith (R)
District 6 - Cindy Fain (R)
District 8 - Sandy Norris Smith (D)
District 9 - Gary Kuehn (R)
District 9 - James Walker (R)
District 10 - Roddey Coe (R)
District 11 - Virginia Anne Manson (R)
Sheriff
Austin Garrett (R)
Circuit Court Judge
Division 1 - J B Bennett (R)
Division 2 - Mike Dumitru (R)
Division 2 - Jim Exum (R)
Division 3 - Marie Williams (R)
Division 4 - Kyle Hedrick (R)
Criminal Court Judge
Division 1 - Barry Steelman (R)
Division 2 - Tom Greenholtz (R)
Division 3 - Amanda Dunn (R)
Division 3 - Boyd Patterson (R)
Division 3 - Rebecca J. Stern (R)
City Court Judge
Division 1 - Brian Bush
Division 1 - Sherry Paty
Juvenile Court Judge
Rob Philyaw (R)
County Clerk
Bill Knowles (R)
George Ryan Love (D)
Juvenile Court Clerk
Gary Behler (R)
Chancellor
Part 1 - Pam McNutt Fleenor (R)
Part 2 - Jeffrey Atherton (R)
Circuit Court Clerk
Larry Henry (R)
Register of Deeds
Marc Gravitt (R)
District Attorney
Neal Pinkston (R)
Coty Wamp (R)
Public Defender
Steve Smith (R)
County Trustee
Bill Hullander (R)