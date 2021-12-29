Police Investigating Slaying At Signal Mountain Residence; Person Of Interest Is Detained

Signal Mountain Detective Randy Poland is working in concert with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Unit to investigate a death that occurred early Wednesday morning at 3641 Scarlet Maple Court, Signal Mountain Police Chief Mike Williams said.

The death occurred around 3 a.m.

Release of the identify of the victim is awaiting notification of next of kin.

Chief Williams said a person of interest is being detained pending disposition of the investigation.

He said, "As usual, Deputy Chief Austin Garrett of the Sheriff’s Department has offered and is providing unlimited assistance from their agency to insure a successful conclusion to this major investigation."