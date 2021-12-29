Chattanooga Man Says Wife "Went Crazy"; Struck Him With Car

A Chattanooga man said his wife "went crazy" and struck him with a van.

Rebecca Kennedy, 46, of 2419 Oak St., was charged with vehicular assault, aggravated assault and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

In the incident on Monday, officers said they found the husband with abrasions to his right knee and right side.

He said his wife was angry "about something that happened yesterday with another woman and her boyfriend." He said he had just returned from talking to the man involved in that incident.

The husband said his wife attempted to leave in their van. He said when he tried to stop her, she hit him with the vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Police said he was clearly intoxicated.

Ms. Kennedy said she had been waiting for her husband after he told her he had had a beer "with the man who has been abusing my friend." She said she had gone to stay with her friend the night before and the boyfriend threatened her.

Police said she performed poorly on sobriety field tests.

She denied running over her husband, though she could not say how he got injured.

A loaded Glock handgun with 10 rounds in the magazine was found in the driver door of the van.