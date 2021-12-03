Erlanger Will Not Require Employees To Get Vaccine, Based On Latest Court Rulings

Based on the latest court rulings, Erlanger Health System will not be requiring its employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Friday they issued the following statement:

“As always, Erlanger will operate in accordance with legal guidelines and rules for participation in critical government funding programs. We have implemented a hold on our directive requiring the COVID-19 vaccine or an approved medical or religious exemption by the December 5 deadline.

"However, we continue to encourage our employees to proceed in their efforts to fulfill one of these requirements.

"We emphasize that we are obligated to adhere to the CMS Conditions of Participation to remain financially viable and fulfill our mission to this community, and as such, we must continue to prepare in the event the CMS Mandate becomes permanently codified.”





