 Saturday, January 1, 2022 65.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Governor Bill Lee To Speak At Grand Opening Of New Lodge At Fall Creek Falls

Friday, December 31, 2021

Governor Bill Lee will speak at the grand opening of the Lodge at Fall Creek Falls on Tuesday.

The event will be at 2 p.m. at the new 85-room hotel at Fall Creek Falls State Park.

Other guests will be Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, Deputy Speaker of the Senate Janice Bowling, Senator Paul Bailey, Commissioner David Salyers, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Deputy Commissioner John Hull, Tennessee Department of General Services, Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and General Manager Zonda Holloway, Lodge at Fall Creek Falls.


January 1, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 31, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Comes To Collect Bet; Police Take Knife Off Drunk Man

December 31, 2021

Hamilton County Has 538 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 29 More Deaths


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, SHALYN BROOKE 314 BARNETT SHOALS RD UNIT 2 ATHENS, 30605 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

A woman on Noah Reid Road told police that a friend of her son's had come by her residence asking about money that her son owed him. She said she and her son had a verbal altercation that resulted ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 538 new positive cases on Friday, down from 727 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 71,335. The Hamilton County ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, SHALYN BROOKE 314 BARNETT SHOALS RD UNIT 2 ATHENS, 30605 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT BATES, STEVEN DEVON 1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Comes To Collect Bet; Police Take Knife Off Drunk Man

A woman on Noah Reid Road told police that a friend of her son's had come by her residence asking about money that her son owed him. She said she and her son had a verbal altercation that resulted in her putting him out of her residence. She said her son hasn't been back home since the incident occurred. She said this friend came to her residence the day before saying that her son ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hope For The New Year

I am not a preacher and have no theological background or training. I am a Christian broadcaster spending nearly 55 years behind the microphone. (Some say a dinosaur at that). I’ve enjoyed this Christmas season especially, seeing longtime friends and making new ones. I enjoyed all the beautiful Christmas music, even Luther’s singing dogs. Yes, I over-indulged on good food but I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Surges On

Multiple websites are reporting there are over 300,000 new cases of COVID every day in the United States. That is 2.1 million cases in one week and that is unprecedented since the coronavirus first showed up two years ago. “It is unlike anything we have ever seen,” said Dr. James Phillips, the chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University, who called the latest surge ... (click for more)

Sports

Silvio DeSousa Leads Chattanooga Men Past ETSU

The Chattanooga Mocs and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers have had a close rivalry for a lot of years on the basketball court with many games decided by a point or two. Thursday night’s Southern Conference opener for both teams at McKenzie Arena wasn’t one of them as the Mocs rolled to an 82-52 victory, improving to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Thursday's win ... (click for more)

Tennessee Snakebit Again In Music City Bowl, 48-45

The Purdue Boilermakers prevailed 48-45 in overtime Thursday against the Tennessee Volunteers in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran connected on a game-winning 30-yard field goal moments after Tennessee running back Jaylan Wright was ruled inches short of the goal line on a controversial fourth-down play. Video replay showed Wright clearly reached ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors