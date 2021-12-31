Governor Bill Lee To Speak At Grand Opening Of New Lodge At Fall Creek Falls

Governor Bill Lee will speak at the grand opening of the Lodge at Fall Creek Falls on Tuesday.

The event will be at 2 p.m. at the new 85-room hotel at Fall Creek Falls State Park.

Other guests will be Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, Deputy Speaker of the Senate Janice Bowling, Senator Paul Bailey, Commissioner David Salyers, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Deputy Commissioner John Hull, Tennessee Department of General Services, Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and General Manager Zonda Holloway, Lodge at Fall Creek Falls.