Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, GEORGE ANTHONY

727 E 11TH ST HAMILTON, 37402

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF IDENTITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER

5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ALLARD, SHAD JOSEPH

86 OWENS RD RINGGOLD, 307363344

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ANDERSON, ERIC CHRISTOPHER

2102 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041418

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BARNETT, JAIDEN A

5145 KELLY ST NW APT.

4 CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEBOLES, COTY RAY1055 CARON JEAN TRL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYBROOKS, RICHARD ALLMAN2701 ASBURY PARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BRYANT, AIDAN L4058 BROCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEBURROWS, DYLAN JOSEPH311 SKIP LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CARNEY, MICHAEL JAMES1310 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCLARK, JUSTIN P3085 SPEICHER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTCLARKE, MELISSA1705 COWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053897Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSCOLLIER, ANDRE JAMASON1664 GEENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALECOWAN, CLINTON NATHANIEL11106 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37378Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL1011 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSCROSS, JORDAN PAUL3914 MELINDA CIR Chattanooga, 374162916Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDISHEROON, CHRISTOPHER SETH3861 REDCARVNAL DR CLEVLAND,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDONEHOO, COLLEEN M9428 COXBORO DR BRENTWOOD, 370278708Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEUNDERAGE POSSESSION,DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOEASTMAN, JEFFREY NATHANIEL24 KINGSTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBTION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBTION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBTION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)ELDRIDGE, CHARLES PATRICK1501 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFARRIS, DUSTIN202 DOLORES DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GARRETT, DUSTIN PAUL202 HIDDEN VALLEY RD LA FAYETTE, 307286302Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABURGLARYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEGOFF, JOSHUA STEPHEN789 SUTTON DR HIXSON, 373433639Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSGRAVITT, ELIJAH JAMES61 GRAVITT DR RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE8672 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYHENDERSON, JAMES EDWIN1221 REEVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HIGGINBOTHAM, KELVIN5706 MOODY SAWYER RD, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTHODGES, GARETH D5017 FALLING WATER RD NOLENSVILLE, 371357449Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORHOLLAND, ERIC CHARLIE3954 WILL OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHOWARD, JESSICA LEANN6 CRABTREE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUBBARD, PATRICK LAWRANCE2133 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)JONES, BRANDI JANEL164 MOORE CIR NE CLEVELAND, 373126758Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYJONES, ERIC LEBRON1701 JACKSON ST Chattanooga, 374041316Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTKNOX, RODNEY FRANKLIN3207 CRESTFIELD DR Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEWIS, CHRISTIE LYNN2814 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOCKLIN, KADRON MARQEZ2401 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI (SIMPLE)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTMAHOWALD, MARK T901 ALBANY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE8725 FORD AVE WARREN, 48089Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MEDELLIN, RAMIRO R109 WORKMAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374053506Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMENDOZA, HIGINIO ALEJANDRO4118 EARLY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, KEVIN DERRICK8795 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMORALES, MELISSA MARRIE2602 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PIERCE, DANIEL1165 PINEVILLE RD. HAMILTON, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PIERCE, TYREECE L1175 PINEVILLE APT 47 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)PUBLIC INTOXICATIONPLUNKETT, LEIF S108 S SEMINOLE, APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOLEZHAZER, YURY PAVELAge at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRAMIREZ, SENAIDO VASQUEZNONE GIVEN ,Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROBLERO VELASQUEZ, NELWIN W5401 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM11231 MCGILL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTYSHERRARD, ANGEL6919 WOODROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTSHERRARD, DEVIN L6919 WAKEROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374124157Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTSIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM813 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEIGHT, CHELSEA BIANCA2709 CITICO AVENUE B4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSQUARTINO, GABRIELLA A12117 ASPENWOOD DR KNOX, 379344676Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTTHOMPSON, ZACHARY7604 STANDIFER GAP RD, APT 405 Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTINDELL, NICHOLAS SHANN2520 CHUKAR RD KNOXVILLE, 37923Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTRIPP, THOMAS J2410 CRECENT CLUB DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVELAZQUEZ LOPEZ, PEDRO3202 7TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071539Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, CAROLINE M1816 CRESTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374156317Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWATKINS, ANNIKA KAMARI4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374153104Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTWAY, JASON J8848 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)