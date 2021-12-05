Home In Birchwood Destroyed By Fire Saturday Evening

A home was destroyed Saturday evening in the Birchwood area.

At 7:25 pm, the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 11306 Birchwood Pike.



The first engine on the scene reported a fully involved residential fire. Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the house, they conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire to the one structure. Highway 58 VFD officials reported the fire took some time to get under control due to the roofing shingles covering the metal roofing of the home.



The homeowners and their two dogs escaped the home without injuries. HCEMS stood by on the fire scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.



Fire officials reported the home is a total loss and damages estimated at $75,000. The fire has been ruled accidental and started from a blanket lying too close to a space heater.



The American Red Cross was called to assist the homeowners with their emergency needs.



Highway 58 VFD fire officials also reported nearby residents drove over the fire hose lines that were in streets and caused issues with water pressure and damage to the hose lines.



The Tri Community Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid coverage in Highway 58's district for any other calls.



