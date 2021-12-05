 Sunday, December 5, 2021 55.0°F   heavy rain fog/mist   Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Home In Birchwood Destroyed By Fire Saturday Evening

Sunday, December 5, 2021
  • - photo by Captain Nick Wilson, HCOEM
  • - photo by Captain Nick Wilson, HCOEM
  • - photo by Captain Nick Wilson, HCOEM
  • - photo by Captain Nick Wilson, HCOEM
  • - photo by Captain Nick Wilson, HCOEM
  • - photo by Captain Nick Wilson, HCOEM
  • - photo by Captain Nick Wilson, HCOEM

A home was destroyed Saturday evening in the Birchwood area.

At 7:25 pm, the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 11306 Birchwood Pike.

The first engine on the scene reported a fully involved residential fire. Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the house, they conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire to the one structure.

Highway 58 VFD officials reported the fire took some time to get under control due to the roofing shingles covering the metal roofing of the home.

The homeowners and their two dogs escaped the home without injuries. HCEMS stood by on the fire scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.

Fire officials reported the home is a total loss and damages estimated at $75,000. The fire has been ruled accidental and started from a blanket lying too close to a space heater.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the homeowners with their emergency needs.

Highway 58 VFD fire officials also reported nearby residents drove over the fire hose lines that were in streets and caused issues with water pressure and damage to the hose lines.

The Tri Community Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid coverage in Highway 58's district for any other calls.


December 5, 2021

Police Blotter: Possible Stolen Car Flees From Police; Fired Live-In Aide Won't Move Out

December 5, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 4, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Tells BP Employee He's Going To Blow Up Her And The Store; Woman Thinks Son-In-Law Is Trying To Break Into Her House


An officer was sitting in a patrol car at 801 Pine St. at the Westin Hotel when two black males exited the front entrance of the hotel. The two men then entered the valet parking garage on foot. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, GEORGE ANTHONY 727 E 11TH ST HAMILTON, 37402 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge THEFT OF IDENTITY POSSESSION ... (click for more)

An employee at the BP, 100 West 20th St., told police she was at the register when a man walked into the store and was being "mouthy" with her. She said she asked him to leave and he complied ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Possible Stolen Car Flees From Police; Fired Live-In Aide Won't Move Out

An officer was sitting in a patrol car at 801 Pine St. at the Westin Hotel when two black males exited the front entrance of the hotel. The two men then entered the valet parking garage on foot. The officer noticed a possible black 2009-2012 Chevrolet Malibu pull out of the parking garage. The officer attempted to make contact with the suspicious car and it evaded police at a high ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, GEORGE ANTHONY 727 E 11TH ST HAMILTON, 37402 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge THEFT OF IDENTITY POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE FORGERY CRIMINAL SIMULATION ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER 5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 23 years ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Plight Of The Homeless

I work very closely with the homeless population in our Chattanooga area. My son and I take around 50 meals a week to our friends living in the tent cities. On Wednesday at 9 a.m. I witnessed first hand the Tennessee Department of Transportation destroying everything - my friends' homes and all of their possessions. My friends in the tent cities have always told me that TDOT ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 4,200+ Shot In Chicago

Between the Christmas parade massacre in Wisconsin and the unfathomable school shooting by a 15-year-old in Michigan, what might be America’s greater horror continues to gnaw on Chicago like a vicious cancer. With a month remaining in the year, Cook County, Ill., has recorded over 1,000 homicides in 2021. Not just that; a whopping 81 percent of the murdered have been black and another ... (click for more)

Sports

Chandler’s 27 Lead #13 Vols To Win At Colorado, 69-54

Freshman Kennedy Chandler scored a career-high 27 points and No. 13 Tennessee defeated Colorado on the road Saturday, 69-54. The Volunteers snapped Colorado's nine-game home win streak at CU Events Center. The Buffaloes also saw their six-game home win streak against top-25 opponents come to a halt. Chandler shot 13-for-20 from the field in 36 minutes of action, leading the ... (click for more)

UTC Women To Host Alabama On Sunday

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team will return home Sunday afternoon to host SEC foe Alabama at The McKenzie Arena. All fans are encouraged to show their support for the Mocs by wearing blue and the first 100 fans through the gate will receive a “CODE BLUE” t-shirt. CHATTANOOGA vs. ALABAMA Chattanooga and Alabama have met 11 times since 1981 with UTC holding a slight ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors