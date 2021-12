Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JONATHAN THOMAS

3910 BROOKCREST DR NE CLEVELAND, 373235949

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ATKINSON, LEXA ANN

HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BARBER, DEAN CLINTON

111 VANDERGRIFF ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE



BLACKMON, ABDUL WALI

6378 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO

5612 WEIGELIA DR Chattanooga, 37416

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNL.





POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILEBORRA, JESSUP A3715 LAKE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLEBROWN, TIFFANY DAWN1898 20TH STREET NW APT 6 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CASTLEBERRY, JASON R8329 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARCATHEY, HEATHER NICOLE102 HELEN WARREN VOGEL ST NE HANCEVILLE, 350770000Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN316 VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONELLIS, GARY MICHAEL3132 IDLEWILD DRIVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDMISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATIONFOX, MICHAEL CHARLESHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGANNAWAY, CHASE HEATH377 BLUE SPRINGS CIR TEN MILE, 378802824Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VIHARDIN, DURWARD MALACHI1701 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE IMPRISONMENTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONHAWK, JUSTIN KYLE492 FOSTER DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30726Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)HUGHES, JOSHUA RYANHOMELESS Chattanooga, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBURGLARYJACKSON, ERRON LABRISKER1621 JEANAGA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374062735Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEJERNIGAN, JOSEPH KEITH CHANDLER102 HELEN WARREN VOGEL ST NE HANCEVILLE, 35077Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTKITCHENS, MARVIN2418 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043816Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTFAILURE TO APPEARLEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMARSHALL, BRYANT RANDELL7561 HAMPSTEAD HALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMARTIN, FRED ANTHONY7620 CECELIA DR Chattanooga, 374163215Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMCCORKLE, NICHOLAS LEE4810 BLUE BELL AVENUE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY900 E OLD HICKORY BLVD MADISON, 371154153Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MENDEZ- PUAC, FEDERICOAge at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMONTGOMERY, JASMINE RENEE101 NORTH HOWELL CHATTANOOGA, 374045407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (FOURTH OFFENSE)IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARMOORE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON4209 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101530Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)POWELL, TIFFANI M612 MAPLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:STOP SIGN VIOLATIONDOMESTIC ASSAULTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPULLIAM, KENNETH DAVID1902 BECKY CT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRAGLAND, DEJURNETTA B821 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERAMOS, BENJAMIN1112 EDWIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREYNOLDS, HEATH ADAM1279 CATOOSA PKWY TUNNEL HILL, 307557337Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHAW, GREGORY WAYNE112 RIDGEWAY DR Chattanooga, 374151824Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVIDALEZ, ANTONIO L1301 E SHERRY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWALKER, KHADIJAH DANELLE4001 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONWHITAKER, LATOLYA RENEE1316 BRAT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)