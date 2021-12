Walker County Arrest Report For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

I work very closely with the homeless population in our Chattanooga area. My son and I take around 50 meals a week to our friends living in the tent cities. On Wednesday at 9 a.m. I witnessed first hand the Tennessee Department of Transportation destroying everything - my friends' homes and all of their possessions. My friends in the tent cities have always told me that TDOT ... (click for more)

I never got to know Mitch Albom back in my sports writer days. We covered some of the same events but other than an occasional “How ya doin’?” the only thing we had in common was he worked at the Detroit Free Press and I was at the Chattanooga News-Free Press. Then Mitch entered our hearts in 1967 with the wonderful book, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” and, man, he was off to the races. ... (click for more)