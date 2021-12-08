Police Blotter: Woman Tries To Confess To Crime Ex-Boyfriend Was Arrested For; Motel 6 Employee Says Man Broke Door With His Wheelchair

A woman at Hamilton Place called dispatch and said she wanted to confess a crime to police. An officer arrived and spoke with the woman who said she was trying to confess to a crime that a man had been arrested for. Police said it appeared as if the woman might be trying to take the blame for a crime that her ex-boyfriend did so he doesn't go to jail. The officer notified the investigator about this and it will be followed up on.

A woman at an apartment on Broad Street told police the neighbors above her had been making excessive noise for the past 30 minutes and wanted police to ask them to quiet down. Police heard some noise from the upstairs neighbors but did not find the noise to be excessive. Police responded to the above apartment and attempted to speak with the residents, but no one answered the door. Additionally, police did not hear any noise from the apartment that could be heard from the hallway. The woman wanted the incident documented.



A woman called police and said there was a disturbance on Shannon Avenue by a particular man. Police arrived at the address and spoke with a man who said he was sleeping and nothing was going on there. The officer had dispatch attempt to call the woman and they had no luck in reaching her. No disorder was found.



A woman on Nautical Way called police and said someone keyed the rear driver side of her vehicle. She said it was an "X" mark near the gas tank. The woman said she is not sure where it occurred but thinks she knows the date.



While on patrol, police saw a vehicle stopped in the merge lane at 7400 Bonny Oaks. Police ran the tag and confirmed the vehicle was not stolen. Police spoke to a man who said the car had broken down. Police contacted a district owner request wrecker service and stayed on scene until S&H Towing arrived.



Two employees at the Dollar Tree at 4758 Highway 58 told police three suspects - two white females and one white male - concealed merchandise in a bag. The employees were informed of the concealment by another customer. One of the employees confronted the suspects and recovered some of the merchandise. The employee believed that the suspects still had some merchandise concealed. She captured a picture of the suspects' car - a black Ford Escape with no registration displayed. A picture of the suspect vehicle was attached to the police report. The white male suspect was described as tall and thin with tattoos on his arms and neck.



An anonymous caller told police he heard an explosion and saw a plume of smoke rising from the back yard of a residence on Meadow Lark Lane. Police responded to the address and looked around with the owner's consent. The officer noticed no sign of an explosion.



Police responded to a theft from Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. While en route, police were notified that the suspect was possibly still on scene in the back of the parking lot near the gas station in a Subaru hatchback with a Kansas tag. Police checked the area for the suspect and car. After looking around the parking lot and other places near Walmart, police were unable to find the car. Police spoke with the Walmart employee who said the suspect was a white male with a gray cut off shirt and blue jeans. The man stole three vehicle wiring harnesses for his stereo.



While on routine patrol, police saw a car in the parking lot of the Walmart at 5764 Highway 153 which appeared to have been lived in. The car did not have a plate so police spoke with the man inside. He allowed police access to the VIN on the car. The man had a no-extradition warrant out of Georgia.



An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 4900 block of Hixson Pike. The black 2002 Honda Accord had a Tennessee tag which did not come back per dispatch. The car slowed in pace, however continued southbound until reaching a parking lot at 4507 Hixson Pike. The driver said he had recently purchased the vehicle and he was working on having the registration fixed. The officer ran the VIN of the car and it did not come back stolen. The officer asked the driver why he did not stop earlier, and he said he was looking for a better lit area. The officer issued the driver a verbal warning.



Police responded to a disorder at the Speedway at 1330 East 3rd St. where an employee said the person on pump 11 is not leaving and had been sleeping in his car. The employee said she called because she was the only one working at the time and it made her uncomfortable. The person on pump 11 came in and paid for gas, telling police that the employee said the Speedway would be closed until 4 a.m. so he went to his car, smoked a cigarette and took a nap waiting because his car was on empty. There was no evidence of any disorder and the employee said she did not need police for anything further.



A woman at the Clarion Inn at 3641 Cummings Hwy. called police and said both rear tires of her Nissan Rouge have been cut. She said she does not know the cost to replace the tires. She handed her phone to her friend who said the right rear tire of his Chevrolet Colorado was also cut. He did not know the cost to replace the tire. The man said he will have the motel check their security video to see if anything shows up and will call to have the police department view the video if it will help to ID the suspect.



A man told police he checked out at Walmart at 5764 Highway 153 the day before and received a $20 bill from the cashier. He said this morning he went to the Circle K on Middle Valley Road and Boy Scout Road to purchase coffee. He paid with the $20 bill and the cashier there told him the bill is counterfeit and kept it to give to police. He says he is out $20 as a result.



A woman on Austin Drive said her mother had put her out the house and she needed police to stand by while she gathered her personal belongings. The woman collected her items and left without incident.



A man on Dartmouth Street told police he last saw his vehicle there about 5:30 p.m. the day before and was not sure if it was locked. When he got back to the car around 8 a.m. he discovered that it had been entered and his wife's sunglasses collection was gone. He said the inside had been ransacked but there was no damage and he didn't see or hear anything last night. He said his neighbor's camera caught a suspicious vehicle cruising by her house last night, but she is a couple houses down from him.



A caller said a man was panhandling in the parking lot of the Mapco at 4711 Brainerd Road. Police spoke with the man, bought him some coffee, and asked him to leave the premises, which he did.



A man on Starview Lane said sometime after midnight, someone used a slim jim to gain entry to his 2004 Chevrolet Suburban. He said the inside was rummaged through and the center console was broken. Three things were stolen from his SUV and the drive out tag was taken from his girlfriend's 2022 Honda Civic.



Police were dispatched to 13th Avenue regarding a suspicious white truck parked behind a house. Upon arrival police found the truck - a white Ford F350 with a Georgia tag - parked behind a shed on the property. A man near the truck was identified. He explained that he lives with his mother at the neighboring house and has been parking his truck at this location for some time. He did not realize that this part of the property does not belong to his mother. He said that he would move it right away.



A woman on Willard Drive said she just noticed someone had stolen her Ruger 9mm out of her car. She does not know when it was taken nor where she was when it was taken. She will have to call where she bought the firearm to get the information on it and call back once she has it.

An employee at the Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road told police a man broke a door ($500) on the motel property with his wheelchair. The woman said she does not believe the man intentionally broke the door. She said the man is no longer welcome at the Motel 6 and needs to leave. The man denied breaking the door. He left the Motel 6 property and he was trespassed from this location.



