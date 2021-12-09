Home On McGill Cemetery Road Destroyed By Fire Wednesday Evening

A home on McGill Cemetery Road was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening.

Multiple callers alerted 911 to the fire. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a home in the 3000 block at 6:12 p.m. and found the structure fully engulfed in flames. No one was present at the residence at the time of the blaze.

An exterior defensive attack was launched and crews had the fire under control by 6:39 p.m.

The cause will be under investigation. The home is a total loss.

Birmingham Highway was shut down as crews fought the fire because the hydrant was across the street from the residence.

Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 20, Quint 3, Quint 14, Battalion 1 (Blue Shift) and CFD Investigations were on the call.