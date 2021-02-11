Hamilton County Has 5 New COVID Deaths, 80 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,624 New Cases, 81 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 79 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 39 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 39,209.



There were five more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Tuesday, two male and three female, all white, one between the ages of 41-50, one between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 71-80 and two over the age of 81, bringing the total to 427.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 37,135, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,647 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 752,033 on Thursday with 1,624 new cases. There have been 81 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 10,812, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 1,232 people hospitalized from the virus, 28 fewer than Wednesday.



Testing numbers are above 6.547 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 716,136, 95 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,949 cases, up 10; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 12,194 cases, up 81; 131 deaths, up 2



Grundy County: 1,557 cases, up 27; 27 deaths



Marion County: 2,730 cases, up 49; 44 deaths, up 2



Meigs County: 1,234 cases, down 2; 20 deaths, down 1



Polk County: 1,615 cases, down 10; 21 deaths



Rhea County: 4,033 cases, down 3; 66 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,486 cases, up 6; 26 deaths



Knox County: 43,304 cases, up 271; 539 deaths, up 5



Davidson County: 77,770 cases, up 752; 804 deaths, up 6



Shelby County: 83,959 cases, up 635; 1,410 deaths, up 25





