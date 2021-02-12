Hamilton County Has 3 New COVID Deaths, 110 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,246 New Cases, 81 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 74 patients hospitalized and 18 in Intensive Care Units. Thirteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 37 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 39,319.



There were three more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, two male and one female, one white and two black, one between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70 and one between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 430.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 37,472, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,417 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 754,279 on Friday with 2,246 new cases. There have been 81 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 10,893, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 1,195 people hospitalized from the virus, 33 fewer than Thursday.



Testing numbers are above 6.572 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 718,749, 95 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,955 cases, up 6; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 12,246 cases, up 52; 131 deaths



Grundy County: 1,563 cases, up 6; 27 deaths



Marion County: 2,753 cases, up 23; 44 deaths



Meigs County: 1,235 cases, up 1; 20 deaths



Polk County: 1,622 cases, up 7; 21 deaths



Rhea County: 4,040 cases, up 7; 68 deaths, up 2



Sequatchie County: 1,492 cases, up 6; 26 deaths



Knox County: 43,473 cases, up 169; 542 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 78,284 cases, up 514; 8046 deaths, up 2



Shelby County: 84,214 cases, up 255; 1,423 deaths, up 13