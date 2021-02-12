 Friday, February 12, 2021 43.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hamilton County Has 3 New COVID Deaths, 110 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,246 New Cases, 81 More COVID Deaths

Friday, February 12, 2021

Hamilton County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 74 patients hospitalized and 18 in Intensive Care Units. Thirteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 37 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 39,319.

There were three more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, two male and one female, one white and two black, one between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70 and one between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 430.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 37,472, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,417 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 754,279 on Friday with 2,246 new cases. There have been 81 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 10,893, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,195 people hospitalized from the virus, 33 fewer than Thursday.

Testing numbers are above 6.572 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 718,749, 95 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,955 cases, up 6; 10 deaths

Bradley County:  12,246 cases, up 52; 131 deaths

Grundy County: 1,563 cases, up 6; 27 deaths

Marion County: 2,753 cases, up 23; 44 deaths

Meigs County: 1,235 cases, up 1; 20 deaths

Polk County: 1,622 cases, up 7; 21 deaths

Rhea County: 4,040 cases, up 7; 68 deaths, up 2

Sequatchie County: 1,492 cases, up 6; 26 deaths

Knox County: 43,473 cases, up 169; 542 deaths, up 3

Davidson County: 78,284 cases, up 514; 8046 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 84,214 cases, up 255; 1,423 deaths, up 13


CPD Warns Of Increased Catalytic Converter Thefts

Catalytic converter thefts are increasing across the United States and Chattanooga is no exception. In January, 2021 alone Chattanooga Police Officers have taken reports on 36 catalytic converter thefts. That is an 800 percent increase from January, 2020 when just four catalytic converters were reported stolen. The converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. They are ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 187 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,529 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 187 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,856. There were 2,529 new cases, as that total reached 786,277 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 52,111, 258 more than Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,848 cases, up 33; 53 deaths, ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Commission Needs To Think Long And Hard About Raising Their Wages - And Response

The County Commission needs to think long and hard about going forth with efforts to raise their wages. Maybe they can look at the fact that a city resident pays double taxes for the same services a county resident gets for half the cost. One example comes to mind. The multitude of vacant downtown properties that command exorbitant rent rates is a good place to start. Take the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Doesn't Play Fair

Hamilton County has just passed the 50,000-doses mark in distributing the COVID vaccine which deserves the highest praise for our Health Department workers, our Emergency Management teams and County Mayor Jim Coppinger. That’s big news indeed, especially when you consider the huge majority of the two-part injections were primarily centered on those 70 years old and up. But I ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Sign New 10-Year Deal With Cincinnati Reds

The Chattanooga Lookouts have signed a new 10-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds. Lookouts President Rich Mozingo said, "This is an incredibly exciting day for our team. We are very proud to be a part of the Cincinnati Reds system and continue to do what we do best – create a best-in class fan experience, develop big league ballplayers, grow our business and support our community. ... (click for more)

Walker Leads Lady Mocs Past Western Carolina, 74-45

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs basketball team can be like Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde at times as they play great one game and horrible the next. Consistency is one thing that coach Katie Burrows is looking for, but thus far, she’s been unable to find it. Facing the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts on Thursday night at McKenzie Arena, the Lady Mocs were facing a lower echelon Southern ... (click for more)


