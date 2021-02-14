"Lady J" Waging Write-In Campaign For Mayor After Missing Filing Deadline "By 4 Minutes"

Jean "Lady J" Howard-Hill said she is waging a write-in campaign for mayor after missing the filing deadline "by four minutes."

She said she had collected the necessary number of names on her petition.

Ms. Howard-Hill said, "It's exciting to see so many individuals offering themselves as candidates for Mayor. This is what it is all about. Participation of citizens at all level."

She said, "But, even with a full house of candidates for mayor, none of the candidates has my educational credentials, community service record dating back to 1975, or experience and knowledge of local government and urban planning."







It will take knowledge of local government and urban planning to competently lead the city of Chattanooga as mayor - especially during these challenging times. She stated, "This is not a popularity contest.





"You also have to love the city and love all of the people who reside here. It takes a true Servant’s Heart to do this."

