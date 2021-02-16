 Tuesday, February 16, 2021 22.0°F   light snow   Light Snow

Health Department Announces Additional 2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments For Phases 1a1, 1a2 And Adults 70+

Tuesday, February 16, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department has added 3,134 second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule from Feb. 21-24 at the Tennessee Riverpark and the CARTA Bus Barn.

People are encouraged to visit https://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov/ to make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the second dose appointment call center for assistance at 423-209-5399.

A Spanish vaccine webpage and Spanish appointment call center are available for residents who speak Spanish.

Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384
Spanish vaccine webpage: http://health.hamiltontn.org/en-us/allservices/coronavirus(covid-19)/vaccine/vacunacióncontracovid19.aspx 

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.  

Request for transportation to the vaccination site and general COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available. 

Current Phases/Eligibility  

Hamilton County’s vaccine distribution is guided by phases according to the State of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan. Only those eligible for a second dose will be able to make an appointment. 

Phase 1a1 includes:

Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials;
Home health care staff;
COVID-19 mass testing site staff;
Student health providers;
Staff and residents of Long Term Care Facilities, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers and Group Homes;
First Responders with Direct Public Exposure including jailers; and
Individuals >18 yrs. who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Phase 1a2 includes:
Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

Primary care providers and staff
Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients
Pharmacists and staff
Patient transport
Outpatient therapists
Urgent visit center providers and staff
Environmental services
Oral health providers
Behavioral health providers
Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens
Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

Age Group Bracket:

70 years or older, must be Hamilton County resident
No specific medical conditions are required

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment. 
Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm
Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)
Bring proof of age (if applicable)
Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form (if possible; form available for download on registration page) 
Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot
Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card:

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information. 

The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)
The date the first dose of vaccine was given 
The date the second vaccine dose is due  

It is important to keep the Vaccination Record Card because when making the appointment for the second dose of vaccine, it helps ensure the correct product is received and in the correct timeframe.  The current recommendation is that second dose vaccinations be received either on or after the recommended date on the Vaccination Record Card, not before.  

Additional Resources 

Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx. 
Download and print the Health Department’s bilingual poster “COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Information” at this link: https://bit.ly/2YFsVOy 

Breaking News

Deputy Arrested For Violating No Contact Order

Deputy Sheriff Jorge Araiza was arrested Monday for violation of a no contact order. On Monday evening, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received information that Araiza, who was recently arrested and charged with one count of simple assault (domestic) and currently on administrative leave, was in violation of a no contact order issued by the court. Deputies from the ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

The Loss Of Ike Keay

My father told me many years ago, the older you get the more friends you lose. That's so true in my life. The Hixson community has lost another giant of the Christian Faith, Ike Keay. Ike and Carolyn have been very good friends for most of the more than 30 year he was director of Bethel Bible Village. We shared a lot of hot dogs together at the Bethel Country Fairs. Ike was ... (click for more)

More Humility, Less Pride

As I watched some excerpts from the impeachment trial going on this week, it seemed to me that the voices expressed in the Senate Chamber merely echo the millions of voices outside that chamber. One side is convinced they are righteous and the other side is evil. While the other side is convinced it is righteous and the other side is actually the evil one. This is not merely ... (click for more)

Sports

Operation Get Active Corporate Cup Presented By The Chattanooga Choo Choo Returns

Operation Get Active is bringing back its annual fundraising event the Corporate Cup in Fall 2021. The event is a co-ed soccer tournament, featuring 5 player-versus-5 player format. Participants will include members of local Chattanooga companies and businesses. The Corporate Cup serves as a fundraiser for Operation Get Active, with all funds directly supporting Operation Get Active’s ... (click for more)

Another Close One: UTC Beats ETSU, 53-51

UTC and ETSU have quite a history on the basketball court and there have been some classic contests between these two schools. The one at McKenzie Arena on Monday night was just the latest. Chattanooga had won in Johnson City on Feb. 6 when A.J. Caldwell’s last-second 3 provided the winning margin in a 67-65 game. It came down to another last-second 3, but the Buccaneers ... (click for more)


