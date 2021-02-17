February 17, 2021
Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Thursday due to potentially icy road conditions.
There will be no in person or virtual school on Thursday. All school activities are cancelled unless ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 78 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 14,254.
There were 2,265 new cases, as that total reached 796,547 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 53,880, 222 more than Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 4,901 cases, up 9; 53 deaths; ... (click for more)
Congratulations to David Leatherwood who is retiring after 52 years of faithful and friendly service as store manager in the Hixson area. David will officially retire from Food City but has also served competently for previous owners, BI-LO and of course Chattanooga’s own Red Food store.
My association with David began when I was a representative for Coca-Cola Bottling. To say ... (click for more)
I found myself laughing as I waited my turn for my second dose of the Moderna vaccine yesterday. It’s kinda’ like going back and reading the fine print in a contract – “Oh, by the way, about 80 percent of those who get their second dose are doomed to misery. You’ll have a splitting headache because your fever will be about 102. There is the nausea, of course, and the chills. Some ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga announced its fall 2021 football schedule today. The Mocs have five home contests as part of an 11-game slate in the fall of 2021.
UTC opens on Thursday Night, Sept. 2, against Austin Peay at Finley Stadium. Kickoff against the Governors is set for 7:30 p.m. (E.S.T.).
There are three other home contests in October, including ... (click for more)
A gunslinger has arrived, all the way from Norway. Chattanooga Football Club is thrilled to announce the signing of Norwegian striker Markus Naglestad for the 2021 season. Markus is a seasoned professional who has scored goals in every division in which he’s played.
“We are excited to have signed Markus!” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “He is a player that ... (click for more)