Blue Plate Diner Closing After 15 Years On The Riverfront; Mojo Burrito Shutting Down In St. Elmo

Blue Plate management said, "After 15 years on the Chattanooga Riverfront, we’ve made the tough decision to not renew our lease and will be closing The Blue Plate at the end of this month.We’ve had an amazing run and couldn’t have done it without your support, Chattanooga. THANK YOU for dining and celebrating with us over the years – for letting us host your special occasions, family meals, happy hours and weekend brunches!!

ROBAR, a cocktail spot that is an extension of the Blue Plate, will also close..

The Blue Plate restaurant at the Chattanooga Green on the riverfront is going out of business.

"Please make sure to stop by and see us before we close on February 28th."

Called "a modern spin n the classic American diner," the Blue Plate is at 191 Chestnut St.

Also, Mojo Burrito announced that it is shutting down its St. Elmo operation.

Management said, "Goodbyes are hard. We thank each and every one of you for the 19 YEARS of memories in St. Elmo.

"We will be announcing our official closing date soon. HAPPILY, we will be here to serve you at our Red Bank location."