Hamilton County Has 5 New COVID Deaths, 113 New Cases; Tennessee Has 998 New Cases, 72 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 113 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 61 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Nine others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 39,756.



There were five deaths from the virus in the county reported since Wednesday, four males and one female, all white, one between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70, two between the ages of 71-80, and one over the age of 81, bringing the total to 442.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 38,137, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,177 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 761,301 on Thursday with 998 new cases. There have been 72 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,057, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 1,108 people hospitalized from the virus, 25 fewer than Wednesday.



Testing numbers are above 6.644 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 731,791, 96 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,971 cases, up 3; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 12,530 cases, up 22; 135 deaths, up 3



Grundy County: 1,636 cases, up 8; 29 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 2,867 cases, up 4; 44 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 1,245 cases, up 2; 20 deaths



Polk County: 1,703 cases, up 7; 21 deaths



Rhea County: 4,082 cases, up 2; 70 deaths, up 2



Sequatchie County: 1,518 cases, up 4; 27 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 44,614 cases, up 137; 557 deaths, up 4



Davidson County: 80,026 cases, up 102; 823 deaths, up 7



Shelby County: 85,858 cases, up 45; 1,443 deaths, up 8





