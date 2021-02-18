 Thursday, February 18, 2021 44.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 5 New COVID Deaths, 113 New Cases; Tennessee Has 998 New Cases, 72 More COVID Deaths

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Hamilton County reported 113 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 61 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Nine others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 39,756.

There were five deaths from the virus in the county reported since Wednesday, four males and one female, all white, one between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70, two between the ages of 71-80, and one over the age of 81, bringing the total to 442.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 38,137, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,177 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 761,301 on Thursday with 998 new cases. There have been 72 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,057, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,108 people hospitalized from the virus, 25 fewer than Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 6.644 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 731,791, 96 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,971 cases, up 3; 10 deaths

Bradley County:  12,530 cases, up 22; 135 deaths, up 3

Grundy County: 1,636 cases, up 8; 29 deaths, up 1

Marion County: 2,867 cases, up 4; 44 deaths, up 1

Meigs County: 1,245 cases, up 2; 20 deaths

Polk County: 1,703 cases, up 7; 21 deaths

Rhea County: 4,082 cases, up 2; 70 deaths, up 2

Sequatchie County: 1,518 cases, up 4; 27 deaths, up 1

Knox County: 44,614 cases, up 137; 557 deaths, up 4

Davidson County: 80,026 cases, up 102; 823 deaths, up 7

Shelby County: 85,858 cases, up 45; 1,443 deaths, up 8


 


February 18, 2021

Mayor Candidate Gets Adverse Ruling At City Beer Board

February 18, 2021

Police Blotter: Man With Devil Horn Tattoos Makes Off With Pal's $300; Woman No Longer Welcome At Edwin, Buffalo Wild Wings

February 18, 2021

2 People Shot On Mackey Avenue In East Brainerd; Man, 27, Critically Injured


In the effort to reduce violence that had been occurring in and around event halls, Chattanooga passed amendments to the city code several years ago. A special gathering, which is usually advertised ... (click for more)

A woman on Jersey Pike told police that her unlocked vehicle was unlawfully entered and ransacked. She said no items were taken, only thrown around in the vehicle. She said that she is worried ... (click for more)

Two people were shot in East Brainerd late Wednesday afternoon. Responding officers found the two victims at the scene in the 1100 block of Mackey Avenue A man, 27, was in critical condition. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Mayor Candidate Gets Adverse Ruling At City Beer Board

In the effort to reduce violence that had been occurring in and around event halls, Chattanooga passed amendments to the city code several years ago. A special gathering, which is usually advertised on social media and on flyers, is defined as an event that meets four conditions: It lasts until after midnight, a fee is charged for admission, beer or alcohol is allowed and the location ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man With Devil Horn Tattoos Makes Off With Pal's $300; Woman No Longer Welcome At Edwin, Buffalo Wild Wings

A woman on Jersey Pike told police that her unlocked vehicle was unlawfully entered and ransacked. She said no items were taken, only thrown around in the vehicle. She said that she is worried due to her having personal information in the vehicle, but has had no indication that her identity is being used. No suspect information is known. No damage was done to the vehicle. * ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tim Kelly Proves Himself Not A Nice Enough Guy

A while ago I wrote an opinion stating that Tim Kelly is a "nice enough guy" although not the best choice for mayor. Today I see where he joined in on Facebook in celebration of the death of Rush Limbaugh. In my mind, and I hope in those of thousands of other Chattanoogans, his post proves me wrong. He is not a nice guy. And he's just shown us who he really is - an extreme ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden Vs. 400M Owners

As you probably know by now, in the year 2020 – during which Joe Biden was elected as President of the United States – it has been reported that 39,695,315 guns were legally purchased in the United States, which is a full 40 percent more than were bought in 2019. You should also be aware that in the month of January, during while Biden took the Presidential Oath and became the most ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Announce 2021 Schedule

The Chattanooga Lookouts released on Thursday the team’s 2021 regular season schedule. The Lookouts’ 120 game season kicks off at home on Tuesday, May 4, against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. It will be the first time in over 20 months that the Lookouts will be able to invite fans back to AT&T Field. “We have been waiting for this day since our 2019 season ended and we are ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Looks To Open Season With Chattanooga Challenge

After impending weather forced a cancelation in travel plans last weekend, the Chattanooga Mocs softball program will look to open the 2021 season for the second time, now by hosting the annual Chattanooga Challenge at Jim Frost Stadium. Chattanooga will host the likes of WKU, Indiana State and Kennesaw State with the tournament running from Friday, February 19 through Sunday, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors