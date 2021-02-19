Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 122 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,372 New Cases, 7 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 61 patients hospitalized and 17 in Intensive Care Units. Seven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 39,878.



There were no deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, leaving the total at 442.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 39,878, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,204 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 762,673 on Friday with 1,372 new cases. There have been 7 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,064, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 973 people hospitalized from the virus, 134 fewer than Thursday.



Testing numbers are above 6.654 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 734,152, 96 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,975 cases, up 4; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 12,569 cases, up 39; 135 deaths



Grundy County: 1,639 cases, up 3; 29 deaths



Marion County: 2,871 cases, up 4; 44 deaths



Meigs County: 1,249 cases, up 4; 20 deaths



Polk County: 1,711 cases, up 8; 21 deaths



Rhea County: 4,094 cases, up 12; 70 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,521 cases, up 3; 27 deaths



Knox County: 44,759 cases, up 145; 558 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 80,131 cases, up 105; 823 deaths



Shelby County: 85,952 cases, up 94; 1,445 deaths, up 2