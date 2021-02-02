Tim Kelly Loans His Mayoral Campaign Almost $1.1 Million; Says Move Will Not Make Him Beholden To Special Interest Groups

Former auto dealer Tim Kelly loaned his own mayoral campaign almost $1.1 million, allowing him to outspend his next closest fundraising competitor, Kim White, by $300,000 during the last reporting period.

The out-sized Kelly loans also leave him with $440,000 more than Ms. White to finish out the campaign. The election is March 2.

Mr. Kelly loaned the campaign $16,700 during the first reporting period. Then he loaned the campaign $5,300 on Sept. 10, $10,000 on Oct. 8, $30,000 on Nov. 4, $80,000 on Dec. 3, $15,000 on Dec. 22, $328,000 on Jan. 2 and $603,200 on Jan. 15.

The Kelly campaign said the strategy is designed not to make Mr. Kelly beholden to special interest groups.

Kelly campaign manager Rachel Hanson commented about Mr. Kelly’s strategy to self-finance a good portion of his campaign budget, and said this was not a precedent-setting move.

She said, “Tim wanted to spend the majority of the campaign’s time and energy listening to and talking to voters, not fundraising for dollars from interest groups.

“Several years ago, Deborah Scott, a candidate for Chattanooga City council, self-financed her campaign in order to avoid any potential influence from outside interests. This was a successful campaign and allowed her to focus on the needs of her district over those of outside special interest groups who might try to sway her votes. Tim is taking this same action as he knows the only special interest he will have is for the people and the future of Chattanooga.”

Ms. Hanson said campaign financial disclosures from several other candidates "showed heavy influence from special interest groups and industries." She said, “With so many Chattanoogans struggling during the current pandemic, it didn’t seem appropriate for Tim to put a ‘hard sell’ on the community for campaign funds. Despite that, 70 percent of our contributions come from Chattanooga donors, the most of any candidate in the race, most of which was directly donated, not solicited. And we did so without the help of either major party’s political machine behind us. Tim’s commitment will always be to what’s best for Chattanoogans, not special interest groups.”

Ms. White, former president of the River City Company, has loaned her campaign $8,000. She and her husband, Joe Dan White, gave $1,600 each to the campaign.

The Kelly campaign got in early and had $43,159 in the earlier period, including the $16,700 loan.

The Kelly group took in $1,169,331 in the most recent reporting period, most of which was the loans from the candidate. It now has $622,043 on hand.

The Kelly campaign spent $590,447 in the most recent period, while Ms. White spent $290,056.

Ms. White reported receipts of $472,978, including her $8,000 loan. She has a balance of $182,922.

Wade Hinton, who was city attorney in the Andy Berke administration, took in $153,284.

His spokesperson, Spencer Bowers, said, “Wade has raised $153,000 from almost 500 donors in the course of three months. While some candidates for mayor of Chattanooga may be essentially self-financing, Wade is funded by everyday Chattanoogans who want a progressive and experienced mayor to lead this city through the COVID-19 crisis and recovery. They’re looking for a leader with a vision who is pro-growth, for good-paying jobs and accessible housing,

“Growing up on the Westside and working his way through school, Wade understands how tough it is to make ends meet and is so honored to have each and every contribution he has received. While he may not have the biggest war chest, Wade has raised enough to be competitive and is proud to have raised the most money of any black mayoral candidate in the history of Chattanooga elections. Now, Wade is focused on making more history, when voters cast their vote beginning Feb. 10.”

Monty Bruell loaned his campaign $5,000, while taking in $23,104. He previously had $12,856.

Erskine Oglesby, current City Council member, received $1,600 each from West End Properties and Aerisyn Opportunity Zone. He received $500 from Ruby Falls and from Frances McDonald. His total was $9,050.

Andrew McLaren reported $1,600 in receipts.

Wade Hinton received $500 from Scott Holcomb, $1,600 from Andrew Kean, $1,000 from Brent Hinson, $1,600 from Michael Hanretta, $500 from Stefanie Crowe, $500 from Stephen Culp, $1,000 from Heather Ancrum, $500 from Elizabeth Ahmed, $1,600 from Dede Engsberg, $500 from David Elliott, $1,600 from Althea Jones, $500 from Martin Trimiew, $500 from Moses Freeman, $1,600 from Melvin Malone, $500 from Stephen Young, $500 from Lucy Lang, $1,600 from Bill Aiken, $1,600 from Ann Aiken, $500 from Frank Williamson, $500 from Alex Jahangir, $1,600 from Grabriel Franceschi, $1,000 from Travis Lytle, $1,200 from Tom Quillen, $500 from Mykal Fraser, $1,600 from John Adams, $800 from Amos Raymond, $500 from Franklin Alford, $1,000 from Harshad Shah, $1,600 from Marcus Shaw, $1,000 from Montego Glover, $1,600 from Todd Presnell, $500 from Darian Paris, $500 from Walter Few, $500 from Leah Gerbitz, $1,600 from Annette Adams, $1,500 from Rick Hitchcock, $1,500 from Alice Smith, $1,000 from Tracy Dozier, $500 from Aaron Webb, $1,600 from Robert Mills, $850 from Andrea Hardaway, $1,600 from Olan Mills, II, $1,600 from Alison Lebovitz, $1,600 from Kristina Montague, $1,600 from Robbie Matlock, $700 from Jana Eichel, $500 from Marquis Dotson, Jr. $500 from Jennifer Harper, $1,000 from Dana Bolden, $1,600 from Tom Lee, $2,500 from Unum Pac, $1,000 from Jim Logan, $500 from Tom Montague, $1,000 from Londie Price, $1,000 from Jimar Sanders, $500 from Anne Bright, $500 from Tim Gibbons, $1,600 from Brian Eftink, $500 from Sandra Wade, $500 from 1010 Market GP, $1,600 from David Geanacopoulous, $1,600 from Daphne Geanacopoulous, $1,600 from Susan Street, $1,000 from Stacy Lightfoot, $500 from John Golding, $1,600 from Mike Aiken, $500 from Moses Freeman Jr., $500 from Emily O'Donnell, $600 from Shannon Ancrum, $1,600 from Griffin Myers, $500 from Russell Gray, $500 from Todd Levin, $1,000 from Crystal Wagar, $1,600 from Paul Neely, $500 from Donna Williams, $1,000 from Kirk Wagar, $1,000 from Richard McKenney, $500 from Bill and Bess Steverson, $500 from Sheldon Johnson, $500 from Jacqueline Sabec, $1,600 from Dale Allen, $1,000 from Katharine Caldwell, $500 from Leroy Keith, $500 from Stanley King, $500 from Howard Greenstone, $500 from Michael Simmonds, $1,600 from Theron Jones, $500 from Edward Stanton, $500 from Dwayne Marshall, $1,600 from Charles Respert, $1,000 from Cindy Kean, $1,000 from Women's Health Services Chattanooga PC, $500 from Ben Arnon, $750 from Andrea Perry, $1,500 from Kevin Christopher, $1,000 from Sacha Bone, $500 from Stevie Persinger, and $500 from John Golding. Mr. Hinton gave $2,600 to his own campaign.

Top contributors to Kim White's campaign included Maddin Corey, Allen Corey, Robert Bullard, Chris Crimmins, Parul Patel, Mitch Patel, Steve Hunt, Ricky Moore, Emily McGauley, Matt McGauley, Nicholas Cornelison, Donnie Hutcherson, Bill Oehmig, Alice Oehmig, Virginia Sharber, Carla Morgan, McCall Morgan, Bubba Morgan, Hugh Sharber, Billy Woodall, Rodney Simmons, Brett Rousch, Scott Leroy, James Cheney, Becky Smartt-McDonald, Fidelity Trust Company, McGauley Holdings, 720 Partners, LLC, Papa Properties, David Delaney Jr., Mary Kilbride, Harshad Shah, Jeff Londis, Robin Smith, David Watson, Debbie Watson, Mick Macco, Amy Walden, Mike Walden, Mick Decosimo, June Scobee-Rodgers, Russell Friberg, Jenny Hullander, Craig Holley, James Haley, Senator Bo Watson ($3,200), Roe Elam, Rachel Hunter, Claire Smith, Zan Guerry, The Beach Company, RSS Insurance, Dina Martin, Brad Martin, Roger Smith, James Steffner, Jo Ann Yates ($2,000), Bob Bosworth, Healy and Company, Rusty McKee, Julia Guerry, Gusto TN Maryville, JKCS Holdings, Hutton Indian Land, Hutton Pooler Outlets, Dexter White, Ashley Macco, Rowan Summit LLC, Emerson Russell, Bill Kilbride, MAU AP, ASA PAC ($4,000), Sai Development Group, Adam Boeselager, Lyndsey Boeselager, Financial Corp of North Georgia, Brad Rymer, Shivesh LLC, Hamilton Classics, Charles Zeiser, Mike Aiken, George Bock, Jamy Bock, Pat Neuhoff, Thomas Collins, Mike Doubleday, Peak Point Properties, R&D Properties, Billy Ramsey, Kathy Sok, WJB Properties, L. Caldwell, James Pratt, Chattanooga AGC, John Clark, Aaron Smith, Nancy Jolley, Charles and Dana Perry, Sam Campbell, Christopher McKee, NONODECS GP ($2,000), Terry McElveen, Real Estate Partners, Lisa Frost, Steve Frost, Sharon Pryse, Ryan Thornton, John Thornton, Eileen Thonrton, Dori Waller, Blake Waller, Rex Allen, Johnny Thornton, Katie Thornton, Diana McElveen, Helen Pregulman, Aaron White, Alnoor Dhanani, Ann Howard, Zach Hurst, Albert Waterhouse, Ryan Allen, Kurt Faires, Regina Keller, Glenn Morris, Suzanne Morris, Derek McElven, Dustin Higdon, Anna Smartt, Larry Parks, Russell Elliott, Bob Martino, Rilda Marler, Doyle Marler, Grace Construction Consultants, Frances Hudson, Georgia O'Brien, Johnny O'Brien, Chris Curtis, Wolftever Management, Karen Hutton, Glenn Sutherland, Terri Holley, Frederick Howalt, Cynthia Howalt, Lindsay Moore, Amy Miles, Alexis Bogo, Krista Eubanks, Dhaval Patel, Mike Berry, Julie Berry, Gary Chazen, Judy Hudson, BOGOHOME LLC, Harish Manyam, Allen McCallie, Robert Emerson, Joe Johnson, James Frost, Beverly Frost, Chris Thomas, Darlene Brown, Eugene Schimpf III, Byron DeFoor, Susan DeFoor, Steve Dillard, Bradley Mard, Lewis Card, Becky Card, West End Property, West End Property II, Ragan Smith Associates, Aerisyn Opportunity Zone, Bill Rhodes, Wesley Welborn, Ken DeFoor, Judy DeFoor, Greg Vital, Robert Mason, Jason Farmer, Gary Wilt, Ann Farmer, Barry Payne, Lynda Sattler, Jim Sattler, Susan Haslam, Stephen Wright, Wise Properties Management, Michael Greer, Philip Burns, Steven Austin, Hiren Desai, Rogers Commercial Properties, Todd Moreland, Erica Moreland, Strolling Bones Records, Fontaine Family, Billy Hudson, Selwin Abraham, Canyons LLC, Paula McDaniel Group, Henry Glascock, Charles Cofield, ASA PAC ($2,500), Gabriel Thomas, Charles Arant, Danny Daniel, Sarah McKenzie, Thorpe McKenzie, Royce Corneliason, Franklin Farrow, Tommy Austin, LaDell Moffat, Joe Decosimo, Anthony Leach, Donnie Smith, J. Brooks, Misa Ankar, William Haisten, Doug Brown, Revival Home, Rob Huffaker, Tripp Farmer, David Patten, Christopher Young, John Zeiser, Amy Donahue, Cam Doody, Sam Baker, Ronald Barnes, Courtney Cobb, Vic Desai, Hixson Pike Partners, James Ford, DeWayne McCamish, Stephen Monroe, Riverport Opportunity Business, Nelson Bowers, Jon Kinsey, TMAH Limited, Ryan May, Southeast Contracting, Roger Talley, TJ Hunt Trucking, Todd Watson, Ann Caldwell, Kyle Bryant, Mark Caldwell, Crescent Home Design, Kristy Cawood, Betsy Ranalli, Theresa Sharp, Missy Talley, Clint Wolford, Allen Carter, Tara Carter, Karl Fillauer, Michael Fillauer, Dane Bradshaw, Julia Bradshaw, David Smith, William Matthews, John Bode, Mike McGauley, BFNC Partners, Bena Devaney, Linda Brock, Frank Fowler and Cindy Lee. Ms. White gave $1,600 to her campaign, as did her husband, Joe Dan White.

