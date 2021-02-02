 Tuesday, February 2, 2021 43.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


6 County Commission Members Go Along With Effort To Be Able To Set Their Own Pay

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Six Hamilton County Commission members have signed a document saying they want the Legislature to change the law that ties their pay to that of the county mayor.

If approved by the Legislature, the commissioners would then be able to set their own pay.

Signing the letter were David Sharpe, Warren Mackey, Tim Boyd, Katherlyn Geter, Chester Bankston and Randy Fairbanks.

Not signing were Chairman Chip Baker, Greg Martin and Sabrena Smedley.

County Attorney Rheubin Taylor forwarded the document on to Patsy Hazlewood, who heads the county legislative delegation.

Six signatures were needed in order to move it on to the legislature and will be needed to ratify it if the change is passed by the legislature.

Commissioners currently make about $24,500 per year, with the chairman getting $5,000 more and the vice chairman receiving $2,500 more.

Each time the county mayor gets a raise, the pay of the County Commission goes up by the same percent.

Also, pay of the mayor of Chattanooga and the nine City Council members are tied to that of the county mayor.

No other Tennessee county has a similar pay setup.

A similar letter sought by then-Commissioner Greg Beck and with eight signatures in all went to the legislature in 2015. However, legislators refused to act, pointing out that the commissioners had not voted openly on the issue before making the request.

A vote on the current pay effort may come up at Wednesday's County Commission meeting.

The letter says:

An Act Amending the Compensation Received by Hamilton County Commissioners

Amend Tennessee Code Annotated Section 5-5-107 by deleting in its entirety subsection (b)(2) which presently is applicable only to Hamilton County. Said subsection reads,

"Upon adoption of a resolution by a two-thirds vote of its membership, the county legislative body of any county having a population of not less than 285,000 or more than 286,000 according to the 1990 federal census or any subsequent federal census shall fix the salary of the members of the county legislative body by June 30, 1999 to become effective July 1, 1999. On July 1, 2000, and each July 1 thereafter, the compensation for members of the county legislative body shall be adjusted to reflect the same percentage increase the county executive of such county is to receive."

By deleting said subsection, Hamilton County would be covered by the same general Provisions that affect all other counties in Tennessee.

We the undersigned members of the Board of Commissioners for Hamilton County, Tennessee, do hereby evidence our approval of the heretofore attached proposed legislation by fixing our signatures herein below, and commit to adopt said legislation when presented to the County Commission upon its passage by the Tennessee General Assembly.

This 2nd day of February, 2021.


February 2, 2021

Jenkins Charged In Shooting That Left Former Girlfriend In Critical Condition

February 2, 2021

Hamilton County Has 8 New COVID Deaths, 151 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,173 New Cases, 147 More COVID Deaths

February 2, 2021

Georgia Has 162 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,996 New Cases


The suspect in a January shooting that left an ex-girlfriend with critical injuries is now in custody. Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting report on Jan. 23, and found the victim with ... (click for more)

Hamilton County reported 151 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 92 patients hospitalized and 27 in Intensive Care Units. Six others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 162 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 12,772. There were 2,996 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Jenkins Charged In Shooting That Left Former Girlfriend In Critical Condition

The suspect in a January shooting that left an ex-girlfriend with critical injuries is now in custody. Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting report on Jan. 23, and found the victim with a gunshot wound in her left leg. She was transported to a local hospital, where an investigator was able to briefly speak with her. Police said the victim told them she and her ex-boyfriend ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 8 New COVID Deaths, 151 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,173 New Cases, 147 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 151 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 92 patients hospitalized and 27 in Intensive Care Units. Six others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 39 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,251. There were eight more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Monday; four male and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You, COVID Vaccine Workers

Yesterday I received my COVID vaccine at the CARTA Bus Barn. Thank you for the amazing effort and coordination that made this possible. Every person I encountered, which included police officers, National Guard, health care workers and volunteers, were professional, kind and helpful. I realize there have been frustrations and delays for many, but let us recognize and appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your Angels Are Real

You think it just happens. Like, well … here we are in life. Suddenly there is a death. Big deal. The obit page is filled each day. Your favorite dogs, the best horse, your best friends, “Nobody gets out of life alive,” said the actor Paul Newman in the movie “Hud.” But no, it is hardly that easy. I have found that my belief is ever strengthened that with each new year I can recognize ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee's Noble Sets National Record In 5000-Meter Run

Christian Noble set the NCAA Division II record in the 5000-meter run to culminate a strong weekend for the Lee University men's track & field team. The Flames combined to set five Lee records and meet six provisional or automatic qualifying marks during competition at the Samford Open, KMS Invitational and Magic City Elite Meet. All three meets were held at the Birmingham Crossplex. ... (click for more)

Goalkeeper Phillip D'Amico Returning To Chattanooga FC Following One Year Hiatus

Chattanooga Football Club announces that after a nearly one year hiatus, goalkeeper Phillip D’Amico has rejoined the club and will return to the Scenic City for his third full season with the team. D’Amico owned the goal for the boys in blue during the 2019 NPSL regular season and in the Members Cup with just 25 goals allowed in his 27 appearances, for a .95 goal per 90 minute game ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors