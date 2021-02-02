 Tuesday, February 2, 2021 36.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


County Schools Will Have Grades 6-8 In-Person 4 Days Next Week; May Move To 5 Days A Week In-Person For K-5 On Feb. 15

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Due to the current Phase Tracker level of 0.52 percent based on local COVID-19 trend data for the five-day average, Hamilton County Schools will follow the Phase 2 schedule next week.

 

The Phase 2 schedule will now include grades 6-8 attending school four days a week.

  • Students in grades K-8 will attend school in person four days a week.
    Wednesday will be a remote learning day. 
  • Grades 9-12 will follow an A/B hybrid schedule and attend school in person two days per week.
  • HCS at Home students will continue to follow a full-time remote learning schedule.

 

Officials said, "Given the current trends and data regarding COVID-19, we expect to return to five days a week for K-5 as soon as the week of Feb. 15. We will continue to heed the advice of medical doctors, seek input from the reopening task force, and monitor public health data as we work to return to five days a week on campus learning for all grade levels. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant in practicing healthy behaviors to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. 

"We will share the schedule for the week of Feb. 15-19 on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and continue to communicate every Tuesday for the following week’s learning model. To view the latest Phase Tracker, visit www.hcde.org/reentryplan."


February 2, 2021

Hamilton County Has 8 New COVID Deaths, 151 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,173 New Cases, 147 More COVID Deaths

February 2, 2021

Mother Says Her 10-Year-Old Son Was Abducted In East Brainerd; Says He Pulled Cord In Trunk Of SUV To Get Away

February 2, 2021

U.S. Attorney Overbey Mourns Loss Of 2 FBI Agents In Florida


Hamilton County reported 151 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 92 patients hospitalized and 27 in Intensive Care Units. Six others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)

The mother of a 10-year-old boy says he was abducted from a gated community in East Brainerd on Monday afternoon, but was able to escape by pulling a cord inside the trunk of the vehicle he was ... (click for more)

United States Attorney J. Douglas Overbey, along with Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson and FBI Director Christopher Wray, mourn the loss of the two FBI special agents who died in the line ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Mother Says Her 10-Year-Old Son Was Abducted In East Brainerd; Says He Pulled Cord In Trunk Of SUV To Get Away

The mother of a 10-year-old boy says he was abducted from a gated community in East Brainerd on Monday afternoon, but was able to escape by pulling a cord inside the trunk of the vehicle he was thrown in. Niya Love said it happened in the 9400 block of Windrose Circle when her son Elijah went to check the mail for his grandparents. She said a white male pulled up in a black ... (click for more)

U.S. Attorney Overbey Mourns Loss Of 2 FBI Agents In Florida

United States Attorney J. Douglas Overbey, along with Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson and FBI Director Christopher Wray, mourn the loss of the two FBI special agents who died in the line of duty Tuesday in Sunrise, Fl. “Our office stands together with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners and mourns the loss of these two heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice," ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You, COVID Vaccine Workers

Yesterday I received my COVID vaccine at the CARTA Bus Barn. Thank you for the amazing effort and coordination that made this possible. Every person I encountered, which included police officers, National Guard, health care workers and volunteers, were professional, kind and helpful. I realize there have been frustrations and delays for many, but let us recognize and appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your Angels Are Real

You think it just happens. Like, well … here we are in life. Suddenly there is a death. Big deal. The obit page is filled each day. Your favorite dogs, the best horse, your best friends, “Nobody gets out of life alive,” said the actor Paul Newman in the movie “Hud.” But no, it is hardly that easy. I have found that my belief is ever strengthened that with each new year I can recognize ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee's Noble Sets National Record In 5000-Meter Run

Christian Noble set the NCAA Division II record in the 5000-meter run to culminate a strong weekend for the Lee University men's track & field team. The Flames combined to set five Lee records and meet six provisional or automatic qualifying marks during competition at the Samford Open, KMS Invitational and Magic City Elite Meet. All three meets were held at the Birmingham Crossplex. ... (click for more)

Goalkeeper Phillip D'Amico Returning To Chattanooga FC Following One Year Hiatus

Chattanooga Football Club announces that after a nearly one year hiatus, goalkeeper Phillip D’Amico has rejoined the club and will return to the Scenic City for his third full season with the team. D’Amico owned the goal for the boys in blue during the 2019 NPSL regular season and in the Members Cup with just 25 goals allowed in his 27 appearances, for a .95 goal per 90 minute game ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors