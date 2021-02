Georgia Has 8 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,494 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 8 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 14,633.There were 1,494 new cases, as that total reached 804,812 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 54,753, 106 more than Saturday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 4,975 cases, up 6; 57 deaths; 214 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,058 cases, up 2; 58 deaths; 152 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,069 cases, up 1; 9 deaths; 51 hospitalizationsWalker County: 5,734 cases, up 8; 69 deaths; 233 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 14,045 cases, up 12; 199 deaths; 684 hospitalizations, up 2

