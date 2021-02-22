 Monday, February 22, 2021 51.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, February 22, 2021
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

February 22, 2021

Police Blotter: Gutter Place Suffers Loss Of $2,000 Of Tools; Man In Wheelchair Won't Quit Roadside Panhandling

February 22, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For Feb. 15-21

February 22, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


A caller notified police about a suspicious woman on Roberts Road. Police spoke with the woman who said she was knocking on various doors because of the temperature outside, requesting a ride ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 15-21: PURSLEY DUSTIN CAROLL W/M 34 OFFICER BARKLEY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE STEPHENS CRISTA ANTIONETTE W/F 38 OFFICER MILLER FTA(F) HAHNA ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Gutter Place Suffers Loss Of $2,000 Of Tools; Man In Wheelchair Won't Quit Roadside Panhandling

A caller notified police about a suspicious woman on Roberts Road. Police spoke with the woman who said she was knocking on various doors because of the temperature outside, requesting a ride to Jasper, Tn. Police verified the woman's identity and transported her to the Waffle House, 4343 Highway 58, to wait for her ride. * * * Police responded to South Window & Gutters, ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For Feb. 15-21

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 15-21: PURSLEY DUSTIN CAROLL W/M 34 OFFICER BARKLEY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE STEPHENS CRISTA ANTIONETTE W/F 38 OFFICER MILLER FTA(F) HAHNA JODY WAYNE W/M 48 OFFICER YOUNG CONTEMPT OF COURT WRIGHT SHANE EUGENE W/M OFFICER FERGUSON RETURN FROM HOSPITAL HARRIS GAVIN MICHAEL W/M 18 OFFICER WORLEY M. STATUTORY RAPE BULLOCH ... (click for more)

Opinion

William Henry Hastie, A Legal Trailblazer

February is Black History Month. The commemoration began as Black History Week in 1926, the brainchild of historian Carter G. Woodson. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, calling on the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.” For ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our 500,000 Dashes

There was a very sobering pause in my Morning Readers when I realized Sunday, Feb. 21st, 2021, would mark the deaths of a half-million Americans due to COVID-19. To best put that in perspective, this time last year we were just learning about the coronavirus. Heck, this time last year I couldn’t even spell it, and in Chattanooga, we were about two weeks shy of the pandemic’s first ... (click for more)

Sports

UNC Greensboro Shocks Lady Mocs, 58-50

It’s been a roller-coaster season for the Chattanooga women's basketball team. They’ve looked great in some games and not so great in others. Such was the case this weekend in the final two home games of the year against North Carolina Greensboro. The Lady Mocs played well on Friday as they cruised to a 57-41 victory over the Lady Spartans, but it was a totally different situation ... (click for more)

Lady Mocs Cruise To Third Straight Win, 57-41

The Southern Conference tournament starts in 13 days, so it’s important that every team play its best as that time gets closer. Coach Katie Burrows has certainly been focusing on that in recent practices as she wants her Lady Mocs to be more consistent overall and to keep playing good defense. Burrows got her wish for the most part on Friday night at McKenzie Arena where Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors