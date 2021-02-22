 Monday, February 22, 2021 60.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

3 Face Multiple Charges For Robbery, Assault, And Resisting Arrest

Monday, February 22, 2021
Chattanooga Police Officers responded to a robbery of an individual call at 1820 Gunbarrel Road last Thursday.
 
Once on the scene, responding officers found an adult male suffering from significant visible wounds consistent with having been violently assaulted and a place of business in shambles.

Police were able to quickly gain detailed descriptions on the three assailants along with the vehicle they fled the scene in. These descriptions were BOLOed and the vehicle along with the three suspects were located soon after.

 

When police attempted to detain the suspects, all three fled on foot. Officers detained the 22-year-old male suspect as he attempted to flee in a vehicle, they located one 16-year-old male hiding under another vehicle. Another 16-year-old male was restrained after he escaped the grasp of one officer then fled on foot across shopping center parking lots. It took two officers to eventually take him into custody due to the suspect’s continued attempts to physically resist arrest as is evident in a brief video clip posted to social media.   

The video clip posted showed the end of what was a lengthy police response stemming from violence the three suspects inflicted upon a community member and deliberately put other community members at risk and in fear. 

“There is more to this situation than a 20-second video clip posted to social media. CPD is investigating the matter and will provide more details when able,” said Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy. “Officers responded that night to an ongoing, violent and tense situation with continually evolving circumstances. Those circumstances ranged from providing medical attention to a seriously injured community member, an active search for violent suspects to ultimately placing all suspects in custody.”

The three suspects are charged with robbery, aggravated assault, interference with 9-1-1 calls, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and inciting a riot. 

The Chattanooga Police Department has initiated an administrative review to include body worn camera video of the responding officers, video from nearby businesses, other video submitted, evidence, and statements collected. The adult male who suffered lacerations to his face, broken bones, and bruised ribs is receiving assistance from CPD’s Victim Services Unit. 


Click here for video of damage to the business.


Police Blotter: Gutter Place Suffers Loss Of $2,000 Of Tools; Man In Wheelchair Won't Quit Roadside Panhandling

Hamilton County Has 4 New COVID Deaths, 82 New Cases; Tennessee Has 952 New Cases, 20 More COVID Deaths

