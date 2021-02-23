Woman Fights Police, Urinates In Front Of Officer

 Tuesday, February 23, 2021 Weather

Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A Chattanooga woman who fought with police also urinated in front of an officer, bringing a charge of indecent exposure.

Holli Elizabeth Mason, 28, of 2706 Woodside St., is also charged with DUI, driving on a revoked license, failing to exercise due care, assault, reckless endangerment, running a red light, speeding, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

After a variety of illegal drugs were found in her vehicle, she was charged with several drug counts.

In the incident on Saturday, an officer said he saw her traveling in a black Hyundai at a high rate of speed on Lee Highway and observed her run a red light at the Airport Road intersection.

He said there was a strong odor of alcohol on her person. She said she had consumed one drink.

While doing a field sobriety test, the woman said she had to urinate. The officer said he had no facility for that. Ms. Mason then dropped her pants and urinated by the roadside.

The officer said he decided to place her in custody when she performed poorly on field tests. He said she refused to go to the patrol car and had to be carried by several officers. The arresting officer said she tried to bite his ankle.

Police said they spotted an open container of alcohol in the passenger floorboard. Marijuana and pills were also in the car along with a digital scale.

 

 


