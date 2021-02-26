 Friday, February 26, 2021 45.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Parkridge East Hospital Begins $9.8 Million Women's Services Expansion

Friday, February 26, 2021

Parkridge East Hospital has begun a $9,759,000 modernization of its Women’s Services units.

Among the largest expansions in the hospital’s nearly 50-year history, the 4,366 square-foot project will add five postpartum beds and one labor and delivery bed. Additionally, the waiting room, 24/7 nursery and all rooms in The Birth Place at Parkridge East – which includes Labor and Delivery, a level three Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Postpartum services – will be enhanced to optimize the patient and family experience.

Will Windham, CEO of Parkridge East Hospital said, “The Birth Place at Parkridge East has a longstanding reputation of supporting and empowering expectant mothers and families throughout pregnancy, labor and delivery and postpartum care. Through this expansion project, we are reaffirming our promise to expectant mothers in the Chattanooga region by investing significantly in the facilities in which they receive care.”

The phased project is already underway. Upon completion, The Birth Place will offer 23 postpartum beds, nine labor and delivery rooms, and 22 NICU beds.

The Birth Place at Parkridge East offers a full complement of labor and delivery services, including 24-hour nursery, trained lactation specialists, expectant mother education and support classes, and a level three NICU capable of caring for babies born at 24 weeks gestation or more and those who have severe or complex conditions. More than 2,000 babies are delivered at Parkridge East every year.

“Parkridge East is known for providing high-quality care in a community hospital environment,” said Tom Ozburn, president and CEO of Parkridge Health System. “We’re investing in the excellence of our physicians, nurses and support staff and designing the future of labor and delivery care in Chattanooga.”


February 26, 2021

Governor Bill Lee Introduces 2021 Legislative Initiatives

February 26, 2021

Series Of Storms To Deluge 1,000-Mile Swath Of U.S. Through The Weekend

February 26, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee outlined key administration bills in his 2021 legislative package. He said, “We have a number of conservative proposals for consideration that will reduce crime, ... (click for more)

One week after a wild stretch of winter weather slammed a large portion of the southern United States with snow, ice and bitterly cold air, some of the same areas are now facing the risk of flooding. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR 404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)



Opinion

Kindhearted, Loving People Still Abound

The other morning, I was with my sweet daughter and we were on the way to work. I was on another planet as we motored down Signal and when we got about 50 feet from the Krystal, my girl yelled "KRYSTAL!" Instinctively, I ram-jammed the brakes and whipped the truck to the right and there we were in line for a great bacon egg and cheese please biscuit with a big, fat bucket of coffee- ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Friend, Bobby Lee

So, the day came that I had closed the door to my office, as I sometimes did after we’d gotten that day’s editions of the Chattanooga News-Free Press to bed. My door was never closed … I hate that … but it only meant I was writing a column and was a sign to everybody I needed an hour or so of quiet. But, no, soon there was a slight knock on the door and, so help me, through the ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Fall In Overtime At Mercer

The Chattanooga Mocs led for a majority of the game but not when it mattered most in an 81-77 overtime loss at Mercer. The loss assured the Mocs of a spot in the 4-5 seeded matchup at the Ingles Southern Conference Championships presented by General Shale in 10 days. David Jean-Baptiste (24) and Malachi Smith (22) combined for 46 points with Smith just missing a double-double ... (click for more)

Lee's Andrea Hudson Stepping Down As Volleyball Coach

Andrea Hudson had never coached in a college volleyball game before former Lee University President Dr. Paul Conn selected her to become the team’s third head coach. After 30 years of registering one of the top winning marks on any collegiate level, 839 wins against just 343 defeats, Hudson announces her retirement from coaching at the end of this spring’s volleyball season. ... (click for more)


