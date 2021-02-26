Parkridge East Hospital Begins $9.8 Million Women's Services Expansion

Parkridge East Hospital has begun a $9,759,000 modernization of its Women’s Services units.

Among the largest expansions in the hospital’s nearly 50-year history, the 4,366 square-foot project will add five postpartum beds and one labor and delivery bed. Additionally, the waiting room, 24/7 nursery and all rooms in The Birth Place at Parkridge East – which includes Labor and Delivery, a level three Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Postpartum services – will be enhanced to optimize the patient and family experience.

Will Windham, CEO of Parkridge East Hospital said, “The Birth Place at Parkridge East has a longstanding reputation of supporting and empowering expectant mothers and families throughout pregnancy, labor and delivery and postpartum care. Through this expansion project, we are reaffirming our promise to expectant mothers in the Chattanooga region by investing significantly in the facilities in which they receive care.”

The phased project is already underway. Upon completion, The Birth Place will offer 23 postpartum beds, nine labor and delivery rooms, and 22 NICU beds.

The Birth Place at Parkridge East offers a full complement of labor and delivery services, including 24-hour nursery, trained lactation specialists, expectant mother education and support classes, and a level three NICU capable of caring for babies born at 24 weeks gestation or more and those who have severe or complex conditions. More than 2,000 babies are delivered at Parkridge East every year.

“Parkridge East is known for providing high-quality care in a community hospital environment,” said Tom Ozburn, president and CEO of Parkridge Health System. “We’re investing in the excellence of our physicians, nurses and support staff and designing the future of labor and delivery care in Chattanooga.”