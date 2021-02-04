Nearly 2,000 Grams Meth Recovered During Traffic Stop In Cleveland

Anita Campbell of Ringgold has been arrested on one count of possession of meth for resale after deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office recovered approximately 2,000 grams of suspected methamphetamines during a traffic stop on Lead Mine Valley Road in Cleveland on Wednesday.

At approximately 1 p.m., a deputy on patrol in the area received reports of a vehicle that had been seen crossing the center lane multiple times. Deputies conducted a traffic stop, which led to a consented vehicle search. Multiple brick-like substances were located during the search, later identified as suspected methamphetamines totaling approximately 2,000 grams.



Shortly after Ms. Campbell was taken into custody, detectives from the Bradley County Drug Unit arrived on scene to collect and document the evidence.



Ms. Campbell is in custody at the Bradley County Jail.