Former Pilot President Hazelwood To Get $750,000 Fine Back After Conviction Is Set Aside

Former Pilot Travel Center president Mark Hazelwood, who earlier paid a $750,000 fine after a fraud conviction, is getting the money back after his conviction was overturned.

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals earlier set aside the conviction based on an inflammatory tape introduced to the jury.

He will also get back a $300 special assessment he paid.

Hazelwood is no longer under house arrest at his home in Knoxville.

His home on Cherokee Boulevard had been placed as part of an appearance bond, but that was lifted.