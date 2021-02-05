City Council To Vote On 3 Members Of EPB Board, Including Supt. Bryan Johnson

The City Council will vote next Tuesday on three appointees to the EPB Board by Mayor Andy Berke, including County School Supt. Bryan Johnson.

Dr. Johnson was selected to take the seat of Warren Logan, longtime Urban League president who died recently.

The term runs until April 15, 2024.

Another appointment by the mayor is Dr. Mina Sartipi, director of the Center for Urban Informatics and Progress at UTC.

She replaces Marcus Shaw, who announced recently that he was leaving the Company Lab. He has been on the board since 2019.

His term runs until April 15, 2023.

Vicky Gregg is being reappointed to the panel. Her new term runs through April 15, 2026.

She is the interim chair of the board, taking over after Joe Ferguson retired.

Other members of the EPB Board are John Foy and Jon Kinsey.