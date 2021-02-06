Chattanooga Fire Fighters Endorse Raquetta Dotley For City Council District 7

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association have endorsed Raquetta Dotley for City Council District 7.

The Dotley campaign said, "Raquetta is a community-conscious candidate running to build stronger communities in District 7. In doing so, she will stand with fire fighters and help ensure their right to better pay and working conditions. Raquetta will work with the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association in her first 100 days in office by working with the mayor to resolve pay disparities to increase the recruitment and retention of our first responders. Raquetta is committed to meeting with the Fire Fighters Association to ensure that their needs are met by the budget and will be a true advocate when it comes to funding.

"This marks the fifth union endorsement for Raquetta with SEIU Local 205, AFL-CIO Chattanooga, Iron Workers local 704, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, as well as Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Local 820. She is the daughter of a longtime union member and is committed to advocating for workers and their families as city councilwoman. Ms. Dotley has also been endorsed by organizations like The Equity Alliance Fund, ChangeTN, and more."

Ms. Dotley said, “I am honored to receive the endorsement from the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 820 for Chattanooga City Council District 7. Firefighters work diligently to keep our communities safe through emergency response and fire prevention. Our Chattanooga Firefighters always answer the call to serve our community with excellence, which is why they are a Class 1 ISO rated fire department. As City Councilwoman, I will fight with them to increase wages, increase staff support, and advocate for continued investment from the city.”

Representing 250 professional firefighters, The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association are focused on charitable giving, civic activities, as well as protecting the city of Chattanooga.