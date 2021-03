Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 22-28:

WATKINS TRACY DWIGHT B/M 25 OFFICER HAVEN PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

COLLETT JACQUE RODERICK W/M 52 OFFICER YOUNG CONTEMPT OF SUPERIOR COURT

SIMS GABRIEL ALEXANDER W/M 22 BLACKMON DTF

CLARK LAURA LEE W/F 54 OFFICER TERRY LPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

DAMRON THEODORE E. W/M 48 SELF THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD

LAWSON RONALD DALE W/M 43 OFFICER MULLIS RPD BATTERY – FVA

HUNTER BRYCON WILLIAM W/M 26 OFFICER DOYLE DUI – ALCOHOL, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE

PALMER JIMMY WAYNE JR W/M 51 OFFICER MULLIS RPD POINTING A PISTOL AT ANOTHER (2 COUNTS), TERRORISTIC THREATS (2 COUNTS)

ANTHONY JEFF WADE W/M 42 OFFICER KING GSP DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

CANDELARIO XAVIER NMN W/M 22 SELF HOLD FOR COURT

FARMER CHERITY HOPE W/F 24 OFFICER HOUSER LPD ARSON – 3RD DEGREE

LIVELY SARA CALLAN W/F 32 OFFICER BARRETT BATTERY – FVA

SHELTON KENNETH DEION B/M 27 OFFICER BARRETT BATTERY – FVA

BURNFIN RAYMOND CARL W/M 74 OFFICER BARRETT CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD, THEFT BY TAKING – MISD

TAYLOR JONATHON CHAD W/M 38 OFFICER MOORE CRUELTY TO ANIMALS – MISD

HUDGINS DEANGELO HAROLD B/M 41 OFFICER DOYLE DUI- MULTIPLE DRUGS, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN

CARRINGTON AMANDA FAYE W/F 40 OFFICER YOUNG POSS.

OF METHEMPHETAMINE, PROBATION VIOLATION

MADRIGAN ALEXIS NIMN W/F 17 FTO PD OFFICER ALEXANDER CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FVA

NANCE JIMMY LEC W/M 35 OFFICER MILLER FORGERY 1ST DEGREE

SCOTT ZACHARY RYAN W/M 26 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

HOOVER ROCKY LEE W/M 43 OFFICER BURGESS CRIMINAL TRESPASS, LOITERING/ PROWLING

DENSON CYNTHIA AMANDA W/F 45 LPD VGCSA

BURKHART SAMUEL WAYNE W/M 31 OFFICER BURGESS BATTERY (FVA) CRIMINAL TRESPASS (X3)

LIGHT SUE LEESHAINE W/F 30 OFFICER WALKER PROBATION VIOLATION(F)

HEADRICK PHILLIP WAYNE W/M 56 OFFICER YOUNG BATTERY, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN

PADGETT KYLA ANN W/F 24 OFFICER ANDERSON 2ND DEGREE MURDER, INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN

JOHNSON STORMY GAIL W/F 36 OFFICER CAMPBELL SHOPLIFTING

LAINA TAVITA DAVE U/M 40 OFFICER YOUNG AGG CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

MIDDLETON CLAYTON JARAD W/M 24 BETHUNE CRIMINAL TRESPASS

PEDIGO ELIZABETH LOREN W/F 27 SCARBOROUGH WARRANT

WITCHER DEVIONE B/M 21 OFFICER CARTER BATTERY FVA, FALSE IMPRISONMENT

SPRAYBERRY MICKEY RAY W/M 57 OFFICER KIRBY DUI DRUGS, ASSAULT – FVA, SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

DEBERRY ZACKERY CHANCE W/M 27 OFFICER SPROUSE AGG ASSAULT- FVA

KINSEY DEWAYNE ROBERT W/M 44 OFFICER SPROUSE LPD TERRORISTIC THREATS – FELONY, TERRORISTIC THREATS – MISD (2 COUNTS)

HOOVER ROCKY LEE W/M 43 OFFICER WINKLER LPD BURGLARY 1ST DEGREE

NORWOOD IAN MICHELLE W/F 35 OFFICER KIRBY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, CONCEALING IDENTITY OF VEHICLE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

BARCLAY TORIE CHYANN W/F 24 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY TAKING – MISD (2 COUNTS)

HASTINGS DAVID VAUGHN W/M 48 OFFICER CAMP DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, INSUFFICIENT USE OF TURN SIGNALS, FAILURE TO APPEAR - MISD

OWENS DALTON HUNTER W/M 24 OFFICER CLARK SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND (3 COUNTS)

WALLIN DANIEL JOE W/M 42 OFFICER BREWER BURGLARY, PAROLE VIOLATION

CARTER JOHN HARDY W/M 26 OFFICER COKER LPD THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD

SHADWICK JACOB RONALD W/M 17 OFFICER WILSON LPD POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I DRUG, POSSESSION OF VAPING DEVICE UNDER 21 (2 COUNTS)

MORGAN KELVIN DAVID W/M 33 OFFICER MILLER AGGRAVATED STALKING

KENNEDY ZACKARY AARON W/M 42 OFFICER DOYLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (3 COUNTS), POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

WHITENER NICOLE LYNN W/F 39 M. SHERIFF NPS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE

HARRIS BENJAMIN DEAGO B/M 38 OFFICER CAMP RECKLESS DRIVING, SPEEDING

MINDOCK DEREK EUGENE W/M 46 OFFICER DOYLE CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD.

GRAHAM DAVID WAYNE W/M 52 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

GRAHAM DAVID CLAY W/M 26 OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, AFFIXING TAG

COLLIER JAMES DAVID W/M 23 OFFICER BARKLEY MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ

BROOME CHIP CHRISTOPHER W/M 44 OFFICER RAMEY LPD PAROLE VIOLATION, THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY

RAMSEY WILLIAM CRAIG B/M 50 OFFICER BALLARD GSP DUI – ALCOHOL, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF COCAINE, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE

FREEMAN CONNER DEVAN W/M 29 OFFICER HUGGINS RPD SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA

POLLARD KEVIN DEWAN B/M 31 OFFICER JONES POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, OBSCURRED LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO PROOF INSURANCE

MARTIN ELSIE CAROLINE W/F 39 OFFICER JONES MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I – HEROIN, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE

SNIDER SAMUEL BLANTON W/M 20 OFFICER MOORE DUI – ALCOHOL, FURNISHING TO, PURCHASING OF, OR POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE BY PERSON UNDER AGE 21, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WEATHERS JOHN WILLIAM W/M 24 M SHERIFF NPS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

LINDSEY MELVIN CASWELL W/M 51 OFFICER PERRY RPD DUI – DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

ADKINS JACOB NATHAN W/M 19 OFFICER TERRY LPD POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, OBSTRUCTION, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME

ADKINS RYAN NICHOLAS W/M 21 OFFICER TERRY LPD POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, DUI – DRUGS, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENTS