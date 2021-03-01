Health Department Announces Additional 1st And 2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 890 new first dose and 4,068 new second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

New First Dose Appointments :



· March 3 at CARTA Bus Barn



New Second Dose Appointments:



· March 6-8 and March 10-12 at Tennessee Riverpark



People in the eligible phases are encouraged to visitvaccine.hamiltontn.gov and make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:



· First dose appointments: 423 209-5398



· Second dose appointments: 423 209-5399

A Spanish vaccine webpage and Spanish appointment call center are available for residents who speak Spanish.



· Spanish appointment line: 423 209-5384



· Spanish vaccine webpage: vaccine.hamiltontn.gov (Click the Spanish tab at the top of the page).

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.



General COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.



Current Phases/Eligibility



The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1B and individuals 65+ according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccination Plan. Appointments are for people who live or work in Hamilton County.



Age Group Bracket :



· 65 years or older, must be a Hamilton County resident

· No specific medical conditions are required

Phase 1B includes:

Childcare, pre-school, and kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers

School staff

School bus drivers

Other first responders (including dispatch, administrative personnel and other emergency communications personnel not included in Phase 1a1)

Airfield operations personnel employed by primary commercial and cargo service airports

Phase 1a2 includes:



Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

· Primary care providers and staff



· Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

· Pharmacists and staff

· Patient transport

· Outpatient therapists

· Urgent visit center providers and staff

· Environmental services

· Oral health providers

· Behavioral health providers

· Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

· Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

Phase 1a1 includes:



· Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

· Home health care staff

· COVID-19 mass testing site staff

· Student health providers

· Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

· First Responders with Direct Public Exposure including Jailers

· Individuals >18yrs who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment



· Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.



· Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

· Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

· Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

· Bring proof of age (if applicable)

· Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form (if possible; form available for download on registration page)

· Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

· Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card



When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.



· The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)



· The date the first dose of vaccine was given

· The date the second vaccine dose is due.

It is important to keep the Vaccination Record Card because when making the appointment for the second dose of vaccine, it helps ensure the correct product is received and in the correct timeframe. The current recommendation is that second dose vaccinations be received either on or after the recommended date on the Vaccination Record Card, not before. This card is a reminder of the date, so you must make a second dose appointment when appointment slots become available.



Additional Resources



· Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link:health.hamiltontn.org/ AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID- 19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx .



· Transportation is available to the vaccination site. Call 423-209-8383 to schedule a ride.