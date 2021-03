Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY

1815 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041322

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CONTIS, ALLEN FRANCISCO

2225 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CORDELL, KATHY MARIE

554 APPALOOSA DRIVE TUNNEL HILL, 30745

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DUPREE, CHARLES WILBUR

4009 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072822

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

EVADING ARREST

HARASSMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

EDWARDS, LONNIE DALE

180 HENLEY DRIVE HUNTSVILLE, 35761

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ELLIOTT, WILLIAM P

HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379177401

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

FLETCHER, COREY MICKELLE

3811 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061206

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

LOVE, RONALD DALE

17115 MCKINNEY LN SALE CREEK, 37323

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCDOWELL, MAURICE

2001 S LYERLY ST, APT 235 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCGEE, DANIEL LUCAS

440 TRUNK ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MILLAR, MISTY LEE

4808 16TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE

1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

MOORE, ROBERT JOSEPH

3405 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---MURPHY, BYRON BERNANDO2015 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---PARKS-BEY, ANTHONY1417 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURE---PHILLIPS, CHEYENNE9319 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE6 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SEDOR, JON RICHARD1834 ALBERMARLE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---SMITH, CHATANGELA NICOLE2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON9505 PIERSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSTALKING (AGGRAVATED)VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSTALKING (AGGRAVATED)---SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL1409 Bradt St Chattanooga, 374063004Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)---SPIVEY, ANTWON DEWAYNE1402 SUNNYFIELD LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SULLIVAN, RACHEL LOUISE440 TRUNK ST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TACKETT, DANIEL JOSEPH1606 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081160Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---TAYLOR, TONY RAY5400 SUNNYSIDE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---THOMAS, ALEX R173 HOUSING STREET DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WEAVER, WILLIAM ROBERT5222 JACKSBORO PIKE KNOXVILLE, 37918Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY(VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---WEBB, SAMANTHA MARIE1036 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILLIAMS, JOE FRANK1804 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WYATT, ALFRED LATREY873 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064141Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR