Christina Cooper To Head General Services Department For Hamilton County

County Mayor Jim Coppinger has named Christina Cooper to become administrator of county general services.

She replaces Lee Norris, who held the post since 2016 after coming over from the city of Chattanooga. Mr. Norris retired last week.

Ms. Cooper worked at the Juvenile Court Clerk's Office for eight years. She has been assistant administrator of county human services for the past two years.

Mayor Coppinger said she also is an attorney.

General Services oversees several area of county government, including EMS, parks and recreation, community corrections, Drug Court and the Mental Health Court.