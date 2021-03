Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERCROMBIE, COURTNY LYNN

2434 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

(SIMPLE POSSESSION)

---

ALLEN, MEGAN L

16 ORLANDO DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency:

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BENNETT, PATRICK EUGENE

4608 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

BIVENS, ANGELA CHERIE

302 MONLAKER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOYD, VANDOLYN ALEXIA

2347 MARCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37321

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BROCK, STACY LEIGH

3020 LEGGITT ROAD SALE CREEK, 30736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---CLOUSE, WILLIAM CODY1107 E 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---COLLIER, JEVONTRE KIMAURTE301 CRESTWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---COUNTS, DAVID LEE10439 MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PETITION TO REVOKE)---CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN3001 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---DAVIS, KENNETH ORION1100 COPPERWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DIXSON, BOBBY D6208 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FOGG, JOHN MARSHALL8513 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE APISON, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FREEMAN, JAMES ANTHONY2302 LYNDON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRAY, DAVID LAMAR1609 NORTH CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GREN, MARCUS847 RUTH ST. APT. C PRESCOTT, 86301Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---HICKMAN, HOBERT DEWARD8698 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallOTHER (FEDERAL)---HOGAN, MICHAEL F226 SCOTT AVE NILES, 44446Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE608 ORCHARD ROAD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I---HOWARD, STEVEN SCOTT1316 PENDAL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HUGHES, JASON LEE9106 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00EVADING ARRESTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HYATTE, ALICIA RASHAENO ADDRESS CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---IGOU, WILLIAM COOKSTON6541 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---JOHNSON, ALEX TYLER1192 BOSTOWN TOWN RD. DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, COLBERT JAMES2300 WILSON STREET APT 4C CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KOLIADKO, DANIEL M6121 PEBBLEBROOK LAANE MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LANE, SERENA YOHANNA1902 WATKINS STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN9218 DAYTON PIKE LOT 213 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MOORE, KENNETH Z7474 AUSTIN DR. CHATTAOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN1305 VILLGE OAK NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---OLIVER, BRANDON KEITH1985 ALPINE COURT CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL---RAY, KAYLA ROCHELL213 MURRAY AVE SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORFALSE REPORTS---ROBERTS, LAURA BELL3108 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---SALES, CADARRIUS LAMOND8343 TROUTLILY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONILLEGAL PARKING---SHEERON, KAILA M1609 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STAMPER, COURTLAND DONNELL527 CARVER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---STARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE3207 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYBURGLARYBURGLARY---STEELE, JUSTIN1406 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (POSSESSION OF SMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH---THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA2212 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---VANDERGRIFF, JERRY BRAD112 RIDGEWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374151824Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTASSAULT---WALKER, KEYUNNA LAKISA3613 PHELPS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---WILKINS, JESSE LEE667 TREMONT PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE ASSAULT---WYNKOOP, JAMES W362 TRACE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE