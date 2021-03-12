Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 47 With 1,185 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 47 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,831.There were 1,185 new cases, as that total reached 832,480 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 57,275, 77 more than Thursday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,228 cases, up 2; 62 deaths; 234 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,122 cases, up 4; 60 deaths; 160 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,144 cases, up 4; 10 deaths; 54 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,034 cases, up 11; 73 deaths; 258 hospitalizations, up 1Whitfield County: 14,307 cases, up 15; 215 deaths; 704 hospitalizations, up 1

East Ridge Getting New Playground Next To City Hall; Applications Due Monday For Lottery For 2 Large New Liquor Stores

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Gets New Brand; Lookout Towns Moving To Separate Recycling

Donyell Holland Charged With Murder Of Man Missing Since May 2020

By the end of school, East Ridge should have a new playground. The city received a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant to replace the playground next to city hall. It has been a long process ... (click for more)

Along with a new city hall building, the new park Our Mountain Garden, and a system of walking paths being planned throughout the city, Lookout Mountain, Ga., is also establishing a new brand ... (click for more)