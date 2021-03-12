Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 47 With 1,185 New Cases
Friday, March 12, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 47 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,831.
There were 1,185 new cases, as that total reached 832,480 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 57,275, 77 more than Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,228 cases, up 2; 62 deaths; 234 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,122 cases, up 4; 60 deaths; 160 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,144 cases, up 4; 10 deaths; 54 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,034 cases, up 11; 73 deaths; 258 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,307 cases, up 15; 215 deaths; 704 hospitalizations, up 1