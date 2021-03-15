Hamilton County Schools To Get $40.5 Million From Latest Round Of COVID Stimulus; Board Considers Hiring New Custodial, Grounds Company At $680,000 Increase

The Hamilton County Schools will be getting $40.5 million in the latest round of the COVID stimulus.

That dwarfs the $10.9 million received in the first round.

Officials said $2 million will go to the charter schools, leaving $38.5 million for the school system itself.

After money is taken for "indirect costs," the schools will have $36,220,223.

The spending can be retroactive to early March. All of the money must be spent by 2023.

The breakdown includes:

$8.9 million for learning loss

$6.5 million for learning acceleration

$4.47 million for facilities maintenance

$7.47 million for education technology

$1.7 million for unique needs of special populations

$5.77 million for planning for longtime closure in case of another school shutdown

$1.38 million for providing mental health supports

Also, county school officials said SSC has been chosen as the new vendor for custodial and grounds.

There were six proposals, then that list was narrowed to three.

Officials said the firm plans to have some 10 percent more employees than are currently assigned to the work.

The starting wage will be $13 per hour and the average $13.25 per hour.

Jobs will be offered to employees of the current contractor, ABM.

Justin Robertson, COO, said SSC was not the low bid on cost, but was best overall, including staffing.

The firm will partner with local companies Mean Green and CityGreen Services. Parttime benefits and a health program will be offered.

Board member Joe Smith said of the proposal, "Ya'll are higher - quite a bit higher than the current company."

Rhonda Thurman noted the new contract would be $680,000 higher. She said, "That's a lot of money. I'm having a real hard time justifying that amount." She added, "I've never had any complaint about the grounds of any of my schools."

Tiffanie Robinson said she has not seen any improvement in the cleaning of schools in her district. She said of the cost increase that "it sucks" but she said groceries and other expenses are going up.

A company official said, "We will take mediocre employees and turn them into very good employees." They said, "There will be a higher cleanliness standard than you have now."

It would be a five-year contract.

The board is also working out a new contract with independent bus drivers.

There are 63 drivers and 84 routes.

Mr. Robertson said the payment is similar to that to First Student, which gets $241 per route per day.

Board member Joe Smith said, "We pay the independent drivers very well - better than anyone in the state."