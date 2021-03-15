Hamilton County Schools To Get $40.5 Million From Latest Round Of COVID Stimulus; Board Considers Hiring New Custodial, Grounds Company At $680,000 Increase

 Monday, March 15, 2021 64.0°F   overcast   Overcast

The Hamilton County Schools will be getting $40.5 million in the latest round of the COVID stimulus.

That dwarfs the $10.9 million received in the first round.

Officials said $2 million will go to the charter schools, leaving $38.5 million for the school system itself.

After money is taken for "indirect costs," the schools will have $36,220,223.

The spending can be retroactive to early March. All of the money must be spent by 2023.

The breakdown includes:

$8.9 million for learning loss

$6.5 million for learning acceleration

$4.47 million for facilities maintenance

$7.47 million for education technology

$1.7 million for unique needs of special populations

$5.77 million for planning for longtime closure in case of another school shutdown

$1.38 million for providing mental health supports

Also, county school officials said SSC has been chosen as the new vendor for custodial and grounds.

There were six proposals, then that list was narrowed to three.

Officials said the firm plans to have some 10 percent more employees than are currently assigned to the work.

The starting wage will be $13 per hour and the average $13.25 per hour.

Jobs will be offered to employees of the current contractor, ABM.

Justin Robertson, COO, said SSC was not the low bid on cost, but was best overall, including staffing.

The firm will partner with local companies Mean Green and CityGreen Services. Parttime benefits and a health program will be offered.

Board member Joe Smith said of the proposal, "Ya'll are higher - quite a bit higher than the current company."

Rhonda Thurman noted the new contract would be $680,000 higher. She said, "That's a lot of money. I'm having a real hard time justifying that amount." She added, "I've never had any complaint about the grounds of any of my schools."

Tiffanie Robinson said she has not seen any improvement in the cleaning of schools in her district. She said of the cost increase that "it sucks" but she said groceries and other expenses are going up.

A company official said, "We will take mediocre employees and turn them into very good employees." They said, "There will be a higher cleanliness standard than you have now." 

It would be a five-year contract.

The board is also working out a new contract with independent bus drivers.

There are 63 drivers and 84 routes.

Mr. Robertson said the payment is similar to that to First Student, which gets $241 per route per day.

Board member Joe Smith said, "We pay the independent drivers very well - better than anyone in the state."

 


Sewanee Athletic Department Condemns Racial Epithets Hurled By Some Fans Against Opposing Lacrosse Team

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 70 New Cases; Tennessee Has 11 More Deaths

Georgia Reports 47 More Coronavirus Deaths, 860 New Cases


Sewanee Athletic Department Condemns Racial Epithets Hurled By Some Fans Against Opposing Lacrosse Team

The University of the South Department of Athletics has issued a statement condemning "racial epithets" used by some students against some lacrosse players for Emmanuel College on Saturday. The athletics department said it "condemns the behavior of those who attended Saturday's men's lacrosse game against Emmanuel College and hurled racist epithets at opposing players. We have ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 70 New Cases; Tennessee Has 11 More Deaths

Hamilton County has had another COVID death as the toll climbs to 466 on Monday. It is reported that it was a white male, age 81+. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 41,588, an increase of 70. There are 51 patients hospitalized and 12 in Intensive Care Units. Four others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents. ... (click for more)

TVA, City, County's Proposed Noise Damage To Property Owners - And Response

The proposal of the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County may potentially steal the enjoyment of trout fishing at Lake Junior during the TWRA annual stocking (trout for breakfast - yummy), and depreciate the homes of hard-working property owners directly adjacent to the property. Is the city and county asleep? - no public hearing to discuss potential noise? Last time ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Will The Trial Be Fair?

In two weeks one of the most explosive trials in all of America’s history will get underway in Minneapolis, Minn. It is pretty obvious that white police officers used uncommon force in arresting a black man who was unarmed, yet who was overtly defiant to the police officers and did not obey their pleas to calm down. While George Floyd was being physically restrained with a long-established ... (click for more)

Vols To Face Oregon State In 1st Round Of NCAA Tournament

The Tennessee basketball program will make a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, as the Volunteers landed in the Midwest Region as the No. 5 seed. The Vols (18-8) are set to face 12th-seed Oregon State (17-12) in the first round (gameday details are forthcoming). Two days later, the winner of that game will then face the winner of the first-round matchup between ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Soccer Remains Unbeaten In Conference Play

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team remains unbeaten in Southern Conference action with a 2-1 win over Western Carolina Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. The Mocs improve to 3-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 against the league while Western Carolina falls to 1-3 in SoCon play and 2-5 overall. Chattanooga mounted a comeback for the second straight ... (click for more)


