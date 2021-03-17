 Thursday, March 18, 2021 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Was Just Tidying Up Circle K Lot; Man Has Dent On Bumper After Visit To Wishy Washy

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Police were called to a residence on N. Chamberlain Avenue where a woman was told by her parents that she needed to leave, and she was trying to find a way to get home. Police gave the woman a ride to her address on E. 25th St.

* * *

A person called police with a noise complaint from an apartment on Stringers Ridge Road. Police spoke with the occupant of the apartment who said he had several people at the residence and that they would turn down the music.

* * *

The manager of City Cafe, 901 Carter St., told police a lady who was arrested on the night prior had left her purse at the restaurant.

The purse was transported to Property and found to have three shattered phones and miscellaneous items inside.

* * *

An employee of Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road, complained to police that a homeless man was picking up trash in their parking lot and they would like him to leave. Police spoke with the man who said he was just cleaning up. Police asked him to leave in a nice manner and he vacated the property. 

* * *

Police responded to a vandalism at Bank of America, 3620 Tennessee Ave. Bank security provided police with photos of two people wearing dark clothing and face masks vandalizing the ATM by prying off the front panel of the ATM. One person appeared to be a white male. No other information could be found using the photos. Police were able to get in touch with the manager of the bank who told them this was the second time one of their ATM's was damaged. She was not able to give an exact price for how much it would be to fix or replace the ATM. 

* * *

A disorder was reported in an apartment in building 6 at 7310 Standifer Gap Road. Police were able to hear yelling coming from one of the apartments, but were unable to determine which apartment it was coming from. Police knocked on multiple doors, but no contact was made. The yelling stopped when police attempted to make contact at the first door. Nothing was located and the yelling was not heard again, therefore police left the scene.

* * *

A man on Maple Street Court told police he thought his 2016 Toyota Carolla had been stolen. It was found to have been repossessed by Carter Recovery sometime early that morning. The man was given a contact number to reach Carter Recovery.

* * *

A fire was reported at Habitat For Humanity, 1201 E Main St. Police located a small, contained fire in a barrel behind the location within a padlocked gate and fence. Police and fire attempted to make contact with a responsible person for the building in order to obtain a key, but were unable to. In order to put out the fire, Ladder 1 with the Chattanooga Fire Department had to cut a single link off of the chain around the gate to get inside the enclosed area. The fire was extinguished by Ladder 1. No further property damage was observed, and police and fire secured the gate as best as possible before leaving. 


* * *

A man was traveling north at 490 Greenway View Dr. when his vehicle struck a pot hole. He told police the pot hole caused both driver side tires to get punctures. 

* * *

Vandalism was reported at a residence on Mark Twain Circle. Police observed a Honda in the driveway whose rear window was damaged as a result of a firearm being discharged from in front of the vehicle and passing through the front windshield and exiting the rear window. Police were able to locate a single .45 caliber casing in the driveway under a secondary vehicle. The front window of the home was also broken using a small metal pole or "stick" of some kind.

* * *

A man and woman were involved in a disorder at an apartment on Frosty Pine Trail. Police spoke with both of them separately and they said they had a verbal disagreement and did not get physical. There were several other witnesses inside the apartment who confirmed the same information. Both of them said they had figured things out and were fine. 

* * *

A man called police from Fabric Care Coin Laundry, 3215 Rossville Blvd. He said he was at the laundromat from 1-3 p.m. and when he returned to his vehicle, he noticed a dent on the front bumper towards the right side. No suspect information was known and no estimated damage cost was known.



