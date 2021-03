Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, KEITH LEE

1747 WHITE OAK ROAD APT B RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT

1511 EUCALYPTUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BAILEY, CORDARRIUS DEQUAN

1924 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BLACKWELL, PAIGE DESHAI

3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BROCK, DAVID WAYNE

154 CROSS ST SPARTA, 38583

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD3914 ROSLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT - DOMESTICLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFALSE IMPRISONMENT---BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE1011 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111552Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---DAUGHTREY, ROBERT MARSHALLHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOL OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXC---DAVIS, KIERA NICOLE8200 NEW ENGLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---ELLIS, DEAUNA RENEE1901 RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---EVANS, KENTRELL DEMOND1706 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDING---FARTHING, TRACY MICHELLE710 B SHELLY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITSTHEFT OF SERVICES---FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER9045 CHIP DR SODDY DAISY, 373798802Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---GILBERT, AISHA RACQUEL701 EAST 11ST AP 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDING---GRIFFITH, ANTHONY C87 OLD MILLER RD N SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777509Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY---HARTLEY, TOMMY JOE1701 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyHARASSMENT---HAYES, DENNIS DAY1513 WHEELER AVE # A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT - DOMESTIC---HOLMAN, BAILEY DARLENE336 BRANCHWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AN AUT---JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES8906 PEACH ST SODDY DAISY, 373793335Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE626 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112534Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL4616 LESLIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---KING, MICHE LASHAWN2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LANGLEY, MICHAEL JONATHON3302 ANGELA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LOYD, BRESHOWN QUINNESHA23 LAWN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCCABE, ROCKY SHANE220 CULVER STREET RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR ( POSS. FIREARM)---MCCAULEY, THEMETRIUS DESHUN2511 LONG ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)---MCDONALD, MATTHEW JARED8047 ROSEMERE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILITELLO, LACEY DAWN105 PEERLESS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---MOSES, JUSTIN A5527 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PLANZER, ASHLEY MEGHAN4616 S DIXIE HWY RESACA, 30735Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---REED, JOHN MATT586 PINE GROVE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SCOTT, GRAHAM ALLEN1537 PIERCE HLL ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION---SCOTT, TERRY LEE1401 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SHIFFLETT, RAVEN NICOLE1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, ADRIAN LAVON1605 EAST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---SWALLOWS, KAITLYNN LESHAE553 WHITE RD SE OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TAYLOR, JACQUES TREVON808 N MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---TAYLOR, KAMRON SAMARA ANEESAH3100 RIVER EXCHANGE DR APT 616 NORCROSS, 300924231Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---TOMLINSON, AUSTIN WAYNE6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VON THADEN, NIKOLAUS JAMES1633 MOUNT VERNON ROAD ROCKY FACE, 30740Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION---WATTS, SARA ELIZABETH710 FRICKS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEST, KENNESHA MARSHAY2604 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---WILLIAMS, KENYA EMANI-RASHIDA404 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WRIGHT, STEPHANIE S1723 GREEN HILL DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)