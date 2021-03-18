 Thursday, March 18, 2021 55.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Nash Charged In Case In Which Body Was Found In A Dumpster On Laura Street In 2018

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Vincent Nash
Vincent Nash
Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in connection with the case in which a body was found on Laura Street in 2018. The death was determined to be a homicide.
 
Vincent Dewayne Nash, who has a lengthy criminal record, is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and abuse of a corpse. He is currently at the Hamilton County Jail.

On July 7, 2018 at approximately 11:19 a.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched concerning a body being located in a dumpster bin in the 2500 block of Laura Street. Upon arrival, officers located Robert Townsend, 60, dead inside the bin. The Violent Crimes Bureau responded to the scene.
 
The victim was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office where he was later identified. 

March 18, 2021

South Chickamauga Creek Rises To More Than 2 Feet Above Flood Stage; Lookout Creek Is Almost 4 Feet Above Flood Stage

March 18, 2021

Nash Charged In Case In Which Body Was Found In A Dumpster On Laura Street In 2018

March 18, 2021

East Ridge Tunnels Remain Closed After Mudslide


Continued downpours brought some flooding in the Chattanooga area and closed a number of roads on Wednesday night. A Flood Warning continues for South Chickamauga Creek until Friday afternoon. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in connection with the case in which a body was found on Laura Street in 2018. The death was determined to be a homicide. Vincent Dewayne Nash, who ... (click for more)

The East Ridge tunnels on U.S. 41/Ringgold Road will remain closed to traffic until further notice, after a mudslide on Wednesday night. On Thursday, TDOT geotechnical engineers assessed the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

South Chickamauga Creek Rises To More Than 2 Feet Above Flood Stage; Lookout Creek Is Almost 4 Feet Above Flood Stage

Continued downpours brought some flooding in the Chattanooga area and closed a number of roads on Wednesday night. A Flood Warning continues for South Chickamauga Creek until Friday afternoon. At 9:15 a.m. on Thursday the stage was 20.1 feet and rising. Flood stage is 18 feet. The creek is expected to rise to a crest of 21.5 feet just after midnight on Thursday night. It will ... (click for more)

Nash Charged In Case In Which Body Was Found In A Dumpster On Laura Street In 2018

Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in connection with the case in which a body was found on Laura Street in 2018. The death was determined to be a homicide. Vincent Dewayne Nash, who has a lengthy criminal record, is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and abuse of a corpse. He is currently at the Hamilton County Jail. On July 7, 2018 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Stop Permitless Carry Bill From Becoming Law In Tennessee - And Response (2)

At every life stage I have been privileged enough to pass through with my health and safety intact, yet I have still encountered gun violence. As a child, I went to school five miles from Columbine High School. I remember vividly the fear and grief of our community as we struggled with the senseless violence and loss of innocents. As a mental health professional who has worked with ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: He Earned ‘The Medal’

The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the “Phantom Warriors” who were American’s superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed. But if a wonderful and determined “band of brothers” can pull the imminent ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley County's Rhyne Howard Named Naismith National Player Of The Year Top 4 Finalist

The Naismith Trophy has named its four finalists for national player of the year and headlining the list is University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard. She is joined on the list by Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Paige Bueckers (UCONN) and Dana Evans (Louisville). The finalists emerged from a group of 11 semifinalists and were selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national ... (click for more)

2021 NCAA DIII Men’s And Women’s Tennis Championships Move To Chattanooga

After a last-minute change, Chattanooga is now set to host the NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships at the Champions Tennis Club on May 24-30. The championship was originally scheduled to take place in Claremont, Ca., but is moving due to Covid-19 restrictions. This week, the NCAA chose Chattanooga as the new site, which will have an anticipated $1.1 million economic ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors