Nash Charged In Case In Which Body Was Found In A Dumpster On Laura Street In 2018

Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in connection with the case in which a body was found on Laura Street in 2018. The death was determined to be a homicide.

Vincent Dewayne Nash, who has a lengthy criminal record, is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and abuse of a corpse. He is currently at the Hamilton County Jail.





On July 7, 2018 at approximately 11:19 a.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched concerning a body being located in a dumpster bin in the 2500 block of Laura Street. Upon arrival, officers located Robert Townsend, 60, dead inside the bin. The Violent Crimes Bureau responded to the scene.

The victim was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office where he was later identified.