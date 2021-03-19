Officers Shoot Man In Domestic Call; He Has Life-Threatening Injuries

Chattanooga Police on Friday morning shot a man following a domestic call. He suffered life-threatening injuries.

No information was given about the victim.

At approximately 10:11 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3600 block of Premium Drive on a report of a domestic disorder.

The reporting party said the suspect was destroying her room.

Officers encountered the suspect, who police said was clearly agitated and exhibiting erratic behavior.

They said the suspect then "produced a deadly weapon fashioned to look and function as a knife and placed officers in imminent, life threatening danger." Officers said they made several attempts to de-escalate the situation, but to no avail.

Officers engaged the suspect, shots were fired, with the suspect sustaining life-threatening injuries. Officers began rendering life saving care and called for EMS.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

The suspect's weapon was recovered and collected on scene.

Per Chattanooga Police Department policy, all officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be handling the criminal investigation.