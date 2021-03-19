 Friday, March 19, 2021 53.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Officers Shoot Man In Domestic Call; He Has Life-Threatening Injuries

Friday, March 19, 2021
Chattanooga Police on Friday morning shot a man following a domestic call. He suffered life-threatening injuries.
 
No information was given about the victim.
 
At approximately 10:11 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3600 block of Premium Drive on a report of a domestic disorder.
 
The reporting party said the suspect was destroying her room.
 
Officers encountered the suspect, who police said was clearly agitated and exhibiting erratic behavior.
 
Officers said they made several attempts to de-escalate the situation, but to no avail.
They said the suspect then "produced a deadly weapon fashioned to look and function as a knife and placed officers in imminent, life threatening danger."
 
Officers engaged the suspect, shots were fired, with the suspect sustaining life-threatening injuries. Officers began rendering life saving care and called for EMS.
 
The suspect was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
 
The suspect's weapon was recovered and collected on scene.
 
Per Chattanooga Police Department policy, all officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
 
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be handling the criminal investigation.

Police Blotter: Woman On The Streets Looking For Single Officer To Marry; Officers Join In Kids Football Game On Chandler Avenue

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Health Department To Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To Include Phases 2a And 2b On Monday


Police Blotter: Woman On The Streets Looking For Single Officer To Marry; Officers Join In Kids Football Game On Chandler Avenue

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

An Essential Court Function Is Bringing The Words Of The Law To Life

Roy Exum: A Saturday Beat-Down

Mocs Announce Updated Capacity Numbers For Finley Contests

Vols Facing #12 Seed Oregon State In NCAA Tournament Opener

