Hamilton County Has 1 New COVID Death, 49 New Cases; Tennessee Has 644 New Cases, 15 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 40,707.



There was one more death from the virus in the county reported since Monday, a black male between the ages of 61-70, bringing the total to 465.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 39,253, which is 96 percent, and there are 989 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 776,337 on Tuesday with 644 new cases.

There have been 15 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,436, state Health Department officials said.The state currently has 884 people hospitalized from the virus, 12 more than Monday.Testing numbers are above 6.797 million across the state.The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 751,776, 97 percent.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 2,002 cases, up 1; 10 deathsBradley County: 12,918 cases, up 28; 139 deathsGrundy County: 1,686 cases, up 2; 30 deathsMarion County: 2,941 cases, up 1; 44 deathsMeigs County: 1,266 cases, up 2; 21 deathsPolk County: 1,765 cases, up 6; 22 deathsRhea County: 4,151 cases, up 1; 73 deathsSequatchie County: 1,560 cases, up 2; 27 deathsKnox County: 46,018 cases, up 59; 581 deaths, down 1Davidson County: 81,556 cases, up 93; 869 deaths, up 2Shelby County: 87,316 cases, up 55; 1,492 deaths, up 1