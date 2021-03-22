 Monday, March 22, 2021 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Catoosa, Dade And Walker Counties To Launch A Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Station

Monday, March 22, 2021

A partnership between Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties will expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for northwest Georgia residents.

The Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade will launch this week with several thousand vaccination appointments available on Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25. The three counties combined resources to offer safe, fast and free protection against the coronavirus with a regional drive-thru vaccination site at the Catoosa Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. 

Eligible Georgia residents, as well as eligible Georgia workers who live in neighboring counties in Tennessee and Alabama, can now sign up online for an appointment here. Additionally, Georgia residents can fill out this required Vaccine Information and Consent Form online, print the form and bring it to their scheduled vaccine appointment.

A direct link to the Vaccination Station sign-up site can also be found on the following government websites and Facebook pages:

· Catoosa County - catoosa.com; Catoosa County Government on Facebook

· Dade County - dadecounty-ga.gov; Dade County Georgia on Facebook

· Walker County - walkercountyga.gov; Walker County Georgia Government on Facebook    

Appointments at the Vaccination Station are available Wednesday and Thursday of this week from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Additional appointment times, including evening hours, will be offered according to demand. By registering for an appointment, a vaccination will be reserved for each person. Failure to show up for a scheduled appointment means a vaccine is unavailable for someone else in need.

The vaccination process takes about 30-minutes from the time of arrival at the Catoosa Colonnade. An express lane will be offered for those who bring their printed and completed Vaccine Information and Consent form in advance of their scheduled appointment at the Vaccination Station. 

COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and effective by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends getting a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible. The vaccine remains the most effective tool available for getting families, communities, schools and workplaces “back to normal” sooner.


March 23, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 22, 2021

Catoosa, Dade And Walker Counties To Launch A Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Station

March 22, 2021

Governor Bill Lee Calls On Faith Community To Partner In Adoption


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE 2816 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CONTRABAND IN PENAL ... (click for more)

A partnership between Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties will expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for northwest Georgia residents. The Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday called on the faith community to support Tennessee foster kids in finding permanent homes through a new public-private initiative, TN Fosters Hope. Led ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE 2816 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ---- BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY 4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank Booked ... (click for more)

Catoosa, Dade And Walker Counties To Launch A Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Station

A partnership between Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties will expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for northwest Georgia residents. The Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade will launch this week with several thousand vaccination appointments available on Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25. The three counties combined resources to offer safe, fast and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga's Proliferation Of Tent Cities Brings Multiple Problems

I will leave to other more politically oriented and outspoken writers to express their preferences in the upcoming city of Chattanooga run off elections for mayor and two council seats. However, the continuous increase in population in the “tent cities” around the town needs to be discussed in greater detail than has so far been publicized other than a recent article in the Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Very Sad Ending

Some believe that when a person commits suicide, it is the most selfish act that there is. This is because every one of those who loved the victim are haunted by the question, “What could I have done?” Imagine the pain that fell over 49 states and 10 foreign countries over the weekend when Kent Taylor’s family announced he could no longer suffer the after-effects of the COVID 19 ... (click for more)

Sports

NCAA Women's Hoops Central: #3 Seed Tennessee vs. #6 Seed Michigan

No. 3 seed Tennessee (17-7, 9-4 SEC) and No. 6 seed Michigan (15-5, 9-4 Big Ten) will face one another for the first-time ever on Tuesday in an NCAA Second Round River Walk Region contest. The No. 13/15-ranked Lady Vols and No. 16/14 Wolverines are set to play at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT) on the North Court at the Alamodome in San Antonio. UT earned its way to this meeting ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Takes Down Samford In Five Set Win

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team earned a thrilling 3-2 (23-25, 30-28, 25-15, 15-25, 15-7) victory over league-leading Samford, halting the Bulldogs' win streak at 11 matches and opportunity to clinch the Southern Conference regular season title on Monday afternoon inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Chattanooga improves to 6-10 overall and 4-10 in league play following the victory. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors