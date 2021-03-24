11 CHI Memorial Medical Group Clinics Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations

CHI Memorial Medical Group has 11 primary care clinic locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment for any current patient. Any CHI Memorial Medical Group patient age 55 and older can make an appointment at any of the clinics.

Effective April 5, vaccinations will be open to age 18 and older. At this time, vaccinations are only open to CHI Memorial Medical Group patients.



The clinics now taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations are:

• CHI Memorial Chattanooga Internal Medicine Group

• CHI Memorial Community Health - Hixson

• CHI Memorial Drs. Heinsohn, Donowitz, Rybolt & Nguyen

• CHI Memorial Integrative Medicine Associates – Main St

• CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates – Chattanooga (Dr. Harless)

• CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates – Dayton

• CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Harrison

• CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates – Ooltewah

• CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates – Spring City

• CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates – Chattanooga

• CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates - Atrium



More clinics are expected to start vaccinations next week. Visit CHIMemorialMedicalGroup.org/covidvaccine for an up-to-date list of clinics offering vaccinations and for location and contact information.