11 CHI Memorial Medical Group Clinics Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

CHI Memorial Medical Group has 11 primary care clinic locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment for any current patient.  Any CHI Memorial Medical Group patient age 55 and older can make an appointment at any of the clinics. 

Effective April 5, vaccinations will be open to age 18 and older.  At this time, vaccinations are only open to CHI Memorial Medical Group patients.

The clinics now taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations are:
CHI Memorial Chattanooga Internal Medicine Group
CHI Memorial Community Health - Hixson
CHI Memorial Drs. Heinsohn, Donowitz, Rybolt & Nguyen
CHI Memorial Integrative Medicine Associates – Main St
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates – Chattanooga (Dr. Harless)
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates – Dayton
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Harrison
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates – Ooltewah
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates – Spring City
CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates – Chattanooga
CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates - Atrium

More clinics are expected to start vaccinations next week. Visit CHIMemorialMedicalGroup.org/covidvaccine for an up-to-date list of clinics offering vaccinations and for location and contact information.


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 COTTER, SARA ABIGALE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 03/24/2021 1 LEDFORD, TYLER LEE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 03/24/2021 1 DELANEY, MICHAEL BLAKE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/24/2021 1 GREEN, JOEL LEBRON DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/24/2021 1 MOON, JERRY DEWAYNE VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Evening Hours Added Friday At Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station

Working adults, high school students and other northwest Georgia residents who want a COVID-19 vaccine now have an evening option. The Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade will open from 4-8 p.m. on Friday. There are 900 appointments now available for Friday’s vaccination event at the Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Cir., in Ringgold. The new date was added just hours ... (click for more)

Opinion

How Many Times Until It's Too Many Times - And Response (2)

How many times do we have to go through the cycle of a mass shooting and sending our thoughts and prayers and resolving to do something, before we actually take action? Last week, a young man went to a store and bought a gun. On that very day, he leaves a path of destruction through the Asian-American community in Atlanta. Before we have time to process that event, a man takes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Do Not Be Noble

There is a wonderful story being told that confirms why every day we are thrilled to be Americans. Emily Johnson, a 68-year-old retired schoolteacher, had been waiting for a call from the world-famed Cleveland Clinic to schedule an intricate, open-heart surgery. Yet when the call came to say she had cleared all the pre-surgery conditions, there was one last hurdle: She must be ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Native Rhyne Howard Is Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America Team

University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named a regional finalist for the 2021 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team. The 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America selection committee will choose the 10-member All-America team from the 52 regional finalists. The 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Out Of NCAA Tournament With 15-Point Loss To Michigan

No. 13/15 Tennessee's season came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, as the Lady Vols fell to No. 16/14 Michigan in the Alamodome, 70-55. Senior Rennia Davis was the top scorer for No. 3 seed UT (17-8), finishing with 12 points. Junior Rae Burrell was close behind with 11, and senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah and sophomore Jordan ... (click for more)


