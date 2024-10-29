Latest Headlines

Jury Asked To Convict Boykins Of Murdering Mother/Daughter

  • Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Gabriel Boykins
Gabriel Boykins
A prosecutor told a Criminal Court jury on Tuesday afternoon that evidence points to Gabriel Boykins as the killer of 40-year-old Tamara Church and her eight-year-old daughter, Aquarious.

Prosecutor Aaron Chaplin said a man appearing to be Boykins was seen on video walking from the scene of Ms. Church's burning van - near where the bodies were located on July 9, 2020. That was some seven weeks after they were reported missing. He said, "People who have known him all his life say that's him."

Ms.
Church was staying with Boykins, 49, at the time and she earlier had a child with him, the prosecutor said.

He said an examination of Boykins' computer showed him looking up ways to get out of town and another search on how to commit suicide. He said Boykins did slit his wrists. Another search, he said, involved a pacemaker at the scene of a crime. He said Boykins has a pacemaker.

The prosecutor also said that Boykins left town right after the bodies were discovered in a wooded section near Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on Greenwood Road. He went to Kentucky, then Arkansas and on to Oklahoma. He said Boykins returned to town briefly, then was finally located in Knoxville.

Prosecutor Chaplin said the jury should convict Boykins of two counts of pre-meditated murder and a charge of tampering with evidence.

Attorney Sam Hudson told the jury that there is no direct evidence that Boykins was the person who strangled Ms. Church and hit her and the child in the head with blunt force. He said there was no DNA and no one saw him with the mother and daughter around the time of their deaths. They were last seen on May 17, 2020, and a family member reported them missing two days later.

Attorney Hudson said jeans found near the bodies belonged to Ms. Church and still bore semen stains of another acquaintance, Ulyyses Bradley. Prosecutor Chaplin had said Bradley affirmed he had sex with Ms. Church on the day she disappeared. The prosecutor said Bradley was taller than the man seen in the video leaving the burning van. 

The defense attorney said Boykins cooperated with police and told them they could search his home.

Attorney Hudson said Boykins and Ms. Church had not been romantic for a lengthy time. He said she stayed with him at times and on another occasion was with others or in a homeless shelter as she struggled with drug addiction.

The attorney said police had Boykins as a suspect two days into the investigation. He said, "They had their suspect, then they moved on to other cases."

The jury was told there was a meeting of police officers and a dispatcher on the case of the missing females, where it was noted that the phone of Ms. Church had pinged near the church on Greenwood Road just before it went silent.

Homicide Sgt. Matthew Balinger said it was arranged that investigators would do a ground search near the church. He said he parked in front of the church and entered a wooded area, where he located the jeans. He said a shoe was also found nearby that was pushed into the ground.

A skull was then located, and officers began to find bones and a second skull. Sgt. Balinger said cadets from a police academy were brought out to help mark where the items were located and to look for more.

Sgt. Balinger said those working on the missing persons case had at first not connected the burning van with the missing females.

The jury was shown video collected from cameras at Southeast Diesel on S. Orchard Knob Ave. that showed the white van go by near the time of the fire. Sgt. Balinger said it was highly unusual that the business had kept the video. He said, "That's very rare. Usually they keep it 7-30 days."   
Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/30/2024
PGA Professionals Storm Back To Claim Tennessee Challenge Cup
  • Sports
  • 10/29/2024
UTC Volleyball Wins 3-1 At Austin Peay
  • Sports
  • 10/29/2024
Lee Volleyball Falls To Visiting Union In Four
  • Sports
  • 10/29/2024
Lee Golfers Finish 12th In Fall Season Finale
  • Sports
  • 10/29/2024
Lee's Whitcomb Named Gulf South Goalkeeper Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 10/29/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/30/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BRANUM, ... more

Suggs Given 15 Years In Shooting Death Of Brother; Woman Gets Suspended Term In Fentanyl Overdose Case
  • 10/29/2024

A man who shot his brother multiple times in a New Year's Eve murder in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. lJarvis C. Suggs pleaded guilty to ... more

Warrant Out For Man Charged With Leaving Girlfriend After Fatal Motorcycle Wreck
Warrant Out For Man Charged With Leaving Girlfriend After Fatal Motorcycle Wreck
  • 10/29/2024

An attorney said he has been in contact with his client who absconded in a case in which he is charged with vehicular homicide. Attorney Johnny Houston said he expects Neil Peter Meyer ... more

Breaking News
Signal Mountain Council Members Dismayed By Facebook Attacks
  • 10/29/2024
3 Given Life In Prison For 2021 Fort Oglethorpe Murder
3 Given Life In Prison For 2021 Fort Oglethorpe Murder
  • 10/29/2024
East Ridge To Reach Settlement Agreement Over Housing Lawsuit
  • 10/29/2024
Man Facing 20 Counts Of Child Sexual Exploitation
Man Facing 20 Counts Of Child Sexual Exploitation
  • 10/29/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/29/2024
Opinion
Commissioners, Place A Stay On The Gateway Project
  • 10/28/2024
Our Mayor Wamp Does It Again
  • 10/27/2024
My Observations Of The Walden Candidate Forum
  • 10/29/2024
Ziebold Clarified Issues At The Walden Forum
  • 10/29/2024
Time For County Commissioners To Stand Their Ground
  • 10/29/2024
Sports
PGA Professionals Storm Back To Claim Tennessee Challenge Cup
PGA Professionals Storm Back To Claim Tennessee Challenge Cup
  • 10/29/2024
Dan Fleser: The Neyland Effect
Dan Fleser: The Neyland Effect
  • 10/29/2024
#7 Vols Upholding Tennessee Standard Ahead Of Border Battle
#7 Vols Upholding Tennessee Standard Ahead Of Border Battle
  • 10/29/2024
Randy Smith: Dodgers Versus Yankees Is A Dud
Randy Smith: Dodgers Versus Yankees Is A Dud
  • 10/29/2024
Amateurs Lead Tennessee Challenge Cup After First Day
Amateurs Lead Tennessee Challenge Cup After First Day
  • 10/28/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Prominent Local Deaths And Recent College Visits
  • 10/29/2024
Doug Daugherty: My 1st Job
Doug Daugherty: My 1st Job
  • 10/28/2024
Jerry Summers: Bad News For Boozers
Jerry Summers: Bad News For Boozers
  • 10/29/2024
Upcoming Special Event Road Closures
  • 10/29/2024
Collegedale Imagination Station To Close Nov. 4 For Renovations
  • 10/28/2024
Entertainment
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
  • 10/29/2024
Lee University To Present Small Jazz Ensemble Nov. 5
Lee University To Present Small Jazz Ensemble Nov. 5
  • 10/29/2024
Randall Franks Wins Josie Musician Of The Year Award At The Grand Ole Opry House
Randall Franks Wins Josie Musician Of The Year Award At The Grand Ole Opry House
  • 10/28/2024
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Winners In Its Songwriting Competition
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Winners In Its Songwriting Competition
  • 10/28/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Looking Back 51 Years To My American Forces Network, Europe, Days
Earl Freudenberg: Looking Back 51 Years To My American Forces Network, Europe, Days
  • 10/28/2024
Opinion
Commissioners, Place A Stay On The Gateway Project
  • 10/28/2024
Our Mayor Wamp Does It Again
  • 10/27/2024
My Observations Of The Walden Candidate Forum
  • 10/29/2024
Dining
Season’s Last “Food Truck Friday” Set For Friday At Red Bank Park
  • 10/29/2024
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
  • 10/28/2024
Little Coyote Hosts Food As A Verb Speaker Series
  • 10/21/2024
Business
NetGain Technologies Achieves MSSP Status
  • 10/29/2024
Gas Prices Rise 3.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 10/28/2024
Crunch Fitness Kicks Off Grand Opening In Chattanooga
  • 10/28/2024
Real Estate
Chattanooga’s Tamekia Brewer To Be Featured On HGTV’s House Hunters, Celebration Is Nov. 6
  • 10/29/2024
Ridgeside Apartment Complex in Hixson Sells For $12.5 Million
Ridgeside Apartment Complex in Hixson Sells For $12.5 Million
  • 10/24/2024
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Denise Murphy
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Denise Murphy
  • 10/24/2024
Student Scene
Kim Holder Named Managing Director Of UTC's Center For Economic Education
Kim Holder Named Managing Director Of UTC's Center For Economic Education
  • 10/29/2024
Lee Engineering Students Partner With Taylor Elementary To Design New Garden Irrigation System
Lee Engineering Students Partner With Taylor Elementary To Design New Garden Irrigation System
  • 10/29/2024
Sinclair Scholarship Installed For Global Perspectives Students
Sinclair Scholarship Installed For Global Perspectives Students
  • 10/29/2024
Living Well
The Salvation Army Calls For Christmas Volunteers Early As Economic Challenges Drive Increased Need
  • 10/29/2024
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence, Collegedale Earns Deficiency-Free Health Licensure Survey
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence, Collegedale Earns Deficiency-Free Health Licensure Survey
  • 10/29/2024
Nurse Practitioner Susie Woods Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
Nurse Practitioner Susie Woods Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
  • 10/29/2024
Memories
PHOTOS: Engel Stadium Through The Years
PHOTOS: Engel Stadium Through The Years
  • 10/29/2024
John Shearer: Bill Overend, Bob Mulkey Fondly Remember Anna B. Lacey Custodian Ernie Harris
John Shearer: Bill Overend, Bob Mulkey Fondly Remember Anna B. Lacey Custodian Ernie Harris
  • 10/25/2024
161st Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Commemorated Nov. 23-25
  • 10/22/2024
Outdoors
Section Of South Chickamauga Creek Greenway To Close During Tank Construction
  • 10/29/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
  • 10/22/2024
TWRA Issues Boating Safety Advisory For Douglas Lake
  • 10/21/2024
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
  • 10/22/2024
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
  • 10/16/2024
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum To Use Grant For Building Improvements At Grand Junction Campus
  • 10/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: During Uncertain Times Remember E + R = O
Bob Tamasy: During Uncertain Times Remember E + R = O
  • 10/28/2024
Second Missionary Baptist Church Seniors Host End-Of-Life Forum
  • 10/26/2024
Martin To Present Azusa Lecture On Renewing Biblical Worship
Martin To Present Azusa Lecture On Renewing Biblical Worship
  • 10/24/2024
Obituaries
Fred Thomas Stephenson
Fred Thomas Stephenson
  • 10/29/2024
Diane Ramey Wilson
Diane Ramey Wilson
  • 10/29/2024
William "Willie" A. Hinshaw
William "Willie" A. Hinshaw
  • 10/29/2024