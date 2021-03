Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:



No Bills:

1 COTTER, SARA ABIGALE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 03/24/2021

1 LEDFORD, TYLER LEE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 03/24/2021

1 DELANEY, MICHAEL BLAKE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/24/2021

1 GREEN, JOEL LEBRON DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/24/2021

1 MOON, JERRY DEWAYNE VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 03/24/2021

1 PICKETT JR, TONY ERIC DOMESTIC ASSAULT 03/24/2021

1 ROGERS, LANCE EDWARD DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G 03/24/2021

2 ROGERS, LANCE EDWARD DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 03/24/2021

3 ROGERS, LANCE EDWARD DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 03/24/2021

4 ROGERS, LANCE EDWARD FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 03/24/2021

1 SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/24/2021

1 STOUDEMIRE, TIMOTHY DARNELL FAILURE TO APPEAR 03/24/2021

2 STOUDEMIRE, TIMOTHY DARNELL FAILURE TO APPEAR 03/24/2021

1 WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR 03/24/2021

True Bills:

311182 1 AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/24/2021

311182 2 AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 03/24/2021

311183 1 AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY EVADING ARREST 03/24/2021

311183 2 AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY LEAVING THE SCENE 03/24/2021

311183 3 AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY RECKLESS DRIVING 03/24/2021

311183 4 AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 03/24/2021

311183 5 AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 03/24/2021

311183 6 AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY 03/24/2021

311184 1 BONDS, SHADARA NICOLE THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/24/2021

311185 1 BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/24/2021

311186 1 BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 03/24/2021

311186 2 BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN EVADING ARREST 03/24/2021

311186 3 BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM 03/24/2021

311186 4 BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 03/24/2021

311186 5 BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 03/24/2021

311186 6 BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 03/24/2021

311187 1 BRINDLE JR., TYLER GIBSON EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE 03/24/2021

311187 2 BRINDLE JR., TYLER GIBSON VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 03/24/2021

311187 3 BRINDLE JR., TYLER GIBSON DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/24/2021

311188 1 BURCH, DAYVESHA Z DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 03/24/2021



311188 2 BURCH, DAYVESHA Z DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/24/2021

311189 1 COTTER, SARA ABIGALE POSSESSION OF BUPRENORPHINE HYDROCHLORIDE FOR RESALE 03/24/2021

311189 2 COTTER, SARA ABIGALE POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 03/24/2021

311189 3 COTTER, SARA ABIGALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/24/2021

311190 1 LEDFORD, TYLER LEE POSSESSION OF BUPRENORPHINE HYDROCHLORIDE FOR RESALE 03/24/2021

311190 2 LEDFORD, TYLER LEE POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 03/24/2021

311190 3 LEDFORD, TYLER LEE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/24/2021

311191 1 DOCKERY, KEVIN RYAN ASSAULT 03/24/2021

311191 2 DOCKERY, KEVIN RYAN RESISTING ARREST 03/24/2021

311191 3 DOCKERY, KEVIN RYAN DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE 03/24/2021

311191 4 DOCKERY, KEVIN RYAN VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW 03/24/2021

311191 5 DOCKERY, KEVIN RYAN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/24/2021

311192 1 FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE FORGERY 03/24/2021

311192 2 FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE OBTAIN CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD 03/24/2021

311193 1 FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE THEFT OF IDENTITY 03/24/2021

311193 2 FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE CRIMINAL SIMULATION 03/24/2021

311194 1 GATLIN, TABITHA NICHOLE THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/24/2021

311195 1 HARRIS, DARMECUS THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/24/2021

311195 2 HARRIS, DARMECUS EVADING ARREST 03/24/2021

311196 1 HILL, GREGORY SEAN VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 03/24/2021

311197 1 HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/24/2021

311198 1 INGRAM, RYAN N AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/24/2021



311198 2 INGRAM, RYAN N AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/24/2021

311198 3 INGRAM, RYAN N RESISTING ARREST 03/24/2021

311198 4 INGRAM, RYAN N DISORDERLY CONDUCT 03/24/2021

311199 1 JOHNS, WILLIAM RUPERT THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/24/2021

311200 1 JOLLEY, KRISTA L DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE 03/24/2021

311200 2 JOLLEY, KRISTA L DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/24/2021

311201 1 LEDFORD, TYLER LEE ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE 03/24/2021

311202 1 LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/24/2021

311202 2 LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON VANDALISM 03/24/2021

311203 1 MATHIS, JAMES D DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 03/24/2021

311203 2 MATHIS, JAMES D DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/24/2021

311204 1 MCCLURE, BRIAN NELSON VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER 03/24/2021

311205 1 MILLER, ROGER DEWAYNE IMPROPER BACKING 03/24/2021

311205 2 MILLER, ROGER DEWAYNE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/24/2021

311206 1 MOORE, TANIKA AMBER NICOLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 03/24/2021

311207 1 MORALES, JOSE ANGEL AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 03/24/2021

311208 1 NANCE, KRISTI ANN VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW 03/24/2021

311208 2 NANCE, KRISTI ANN DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 03/24/2021

311208 3 NANCE, KRISTI ANN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/24/2021

311209 1 NORMAN, ALEXIS MARIE THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/24/2021

311210 1 ROGERS, LANCE EDWARD EVADING ARREST 03/24/2021

311211 1 SMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 03/24/2021



311211 2 SMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON VANDALISM 03/24/2021

311211 3 SMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/24/2021

311211 4 SMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON DOMESTIC ASSAULT 03/24/2021

311212 1 STEELE, JONATHAN JEFFERY LEAVING THE SCENE 03/24/2021

311212 2 STEELE, JONATHAN JEFFERY DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 03/24/2021

311212 3 STEELE, JONATHAN JEFFERY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/24/2021

311213 1 STEPHENS, STORMIE THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/24/2021

311213 2 STEPHENS, STORMIE FORGERY OF A CHECK 03/24/2021

311214 1 WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN POSSESSION OF COCAINE 03/24/2021

311215 1 WOODS, KENTRELL DEVAUN THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/24/2021