 Thursday, March 25, 2021 64.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 81 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Hamilton County had 81 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 42,273. There are no new deaths from the virus as the total remains at 472.

There are 67 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Three others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 32 are county residents.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 40,971, which is 97 percent, and there are 830 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 806,011 on Thursday with 1,519 new cases. There have been four more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,796, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 815 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 20 fewer than on Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 7.144 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 780,438, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,064 cases, up 5; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  13,879 cases, up 72; 143 deaths

Grundy County: 1,737 cases, up 2; 30 deaths

Marion County: 3,044 cases, up 6; 46 deaths

Meigs County: 1,304 cases, up 5; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,897 cases, up 12; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,232 cases, up 4; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,621 cases, up 3; 27 deaths, down 1

Knox County: 47,980 cases, up 128; 606 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 84,787 cases, up 175; 888 deaths, up 1

Shelby County: 89,854 cases, up 116; 1,548 deaths


March 25, 2021

Hamilton County Schools, Cleveland City Schools Dismiss Early Due To Threat Of Severe Weather; Some Businesses Close Early; CARTA Ends Bus Service Early

March 25, 2021

Man Who Stole Vehicles And Equipment Over A Wide Area Gets 7 Years In Federal Prison

March 25, 2021

Cleveland City Schools To Operate On 2-Hour Delay On Friday


Due to severe weather forecasts, Hamilton County Schools dismissed two hours early today (Thursday). School age child care will not be open this afternoon. Also, Cleveland City Schools ... (click for more)

A man who stole vehicles throughout the South and Mid-Atlantic regions, including large motor homes, has agreed to a term of seven years in federal prison. Christopher Daniel "Little Houdini" ... (click for more)

Cleveland City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday due to predicted inclement weather. Buses will run two hours later than their normal schedule. (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Schools, Cleveland City Schools Dismiss Early Due To Threat Of Severe Weather; Some Businesses Close Early; CARTA Ends Bus Service Early

Due to severe weather forecasts, Hamilton County Schools dismissed two hours early today (Thursday). School age child care will not be open this afternoon. Also, Cleveland City Schools dismissed early. All after-school activities are cancelled. Bus dismissal times will be CMS and CHS will dismiss at 12 p.m. and elementary schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. All Georgia ... (click for more)

Man Who Stole Vehicles And Equipment Over A Wide Area Gets 7 Years In Federal Prison

A man who stole vehicles throughout the South and Mid-Atlantic regions, including large motor homes, has agreed to a term of seven years in federal prison. Christopher Daniel "Little Houdini" Gay, 47, is due to appear before Judge Travis McDonough on Friday for his sentencing. Prosecutors and the defense earlier agreed on the term, but it must be approved by the judge. Prosecutors ... (click for more)

Opinion

Zach Wamp: Honoring A True Statesman - Senator Bill Brock

He was a mentor, role model, standard bearer, trailblazer and one of the most extraordinary public servants of the 20th century. Sixty years ago as a 30-year-old candidate for Congress here in Southeast Tennessee, Bill Brock trained himself how to speak publicly. With his soft, thoughtful approach he went on to serve eight years in the US House of Representatives, six years ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Cigna: No White Men

According to the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, 18 of the top 20 employers in our community have over 1,000 weekly workers. Cigna Healthcare, 13 th on the list with 1,757 in Hamilton County, may be the most unique. It has been alleged by several national sources over the last several days that the health insurance giant will no longer hire white males. It appears the “woke ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Bradley Stand Out Rhyne Howard Named Finalist For Wade Trophy

University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of four finalists for the prestigious Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wade Trophy, which annually names college basketball’s best player. The Wade Trophy — now in its 44nd year — is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in college women’s basketball. It ... (click for more)

First Spring Heupel Era Practices Begin Thursday

The opening spring of the Josh Heupel era at Tennessee is set to get underway on Thursday afternoon as the Volunteers will go through the first of 15 football workouts. Heupel, who orchestrated offensive juggernauts at Missouri and UCF, begins his fourth season as a head coach and first at Tennessee. A 2018 National Coach of the Year finalist, Heupel posted a 28-8 record in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors