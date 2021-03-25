Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 81 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 81 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 42,273. There are no new deaths from the virus as the total remains at 472.

There are 67 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Three others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 32 are county residents.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 40,971, which is 97 percent, and there are 830 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 806,011 on Thursday with 1,519 new cases. There have been four more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,796, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 815 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 20 fewer than on Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 7.144 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 780,438, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,064 cases, up 5; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 13,879 cases, up 72; 143 deaths



Grundy County: 1,737 cases, up 2; 30 deaths



Marion County: 3,044 cases, up 6; 46 deaths



Meigs County: 1,304 cases, up 5; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,897 cases, up 12; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,232 cases, up 4; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,621 cases, up 3; 27 deaths, down 1



Knox County: 47,980 cases, up 128; 606 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 84,787 cases, up 175; 888 deaths, up 1



Shelby County: 89,854 cases, up 116; 1,548 deaths